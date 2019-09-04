'Defensively we are all over the place', says frustrated Chesterfield boss John Sheridan after Halifax defeat

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan was left frustrated by certain aspects of his team's performance against FC Halifax Town at the Proact last night.

The Spireites were 3-0 down after 46 minutes and fought back with two goals of their own but could not snatch a draw.

Chesterfield 2 v 3 FC Halifax Town: Player ratings as the Spireites' winless run goes on

The loss means Sheridan's men are without a win in their first nine games of the new season and are positioned in the relegation zone.

He said: "I have put a set-play up for when they get a set-play - a wide free-kick - they get a wide free-kick first two minutes, I have got three of my players doing the wrong job. I said to them at half time 'did you read the set play sheets that went out?' They all said yeah. I said 'why are three of you in the wrong positions?' and they could not answer me. So they have said they have read it in there, they have come out in the pitch five minutes later, they are doing the wrong job. How do I deal with that?

"Defensively we are all over the place at the moment

"I am not going to keep apologising to supporters because it is not the right thing to do.

"I need to roll my sleeves up, get a grip.

"Never did I believe we would be in this position.

"We have got players who have won promotions, players who have played 300 and 400 games who should know the game a little bit more than what we are showing at the moment.

"Like I have managed 700 games, I should be knowing what my best team, my best formation, so I am looking at myself

"I am very frustrated."

FC Halifax Town manager says Chesterfield 'will be up there' come the end of the season

'I'm fighting to turn this club around' says frustrated Chesterfield boss John Sheridan after defeat to Halifax

When asked if he might look at bringing any players into the club, he said: "I am not bring any fresh faces in. I won't do that. We are good enough with what we have got but we are just not showing it.

"Like I have said before there are one or two positions that might make us a bit better but me and the team have got to get a grip and turn results around."

Jermaine McGlashan set up Mike Fondop's first goal but was substituted minutes later, which drew some boos from the home fans.

"I am not bothered about that," Sheridan said. "They are so entitled to moan their heads off at the moment. I am just making decisions that will hopefully get us back in the game. I respect whatever they say. I deserve it at the moment.

Sheridan added that striker Tom Denton, who is working his way back from a knee injury, will not be available for the Bromley match because it is a 3G pitch

While defender David Buchanan will be out for around six weeks after suffering an injury in the 2-0 defeat against Stockport County.

"It was a bad tackle," Sheridan told the Derbyshire Times. "He is lucky he is not out for longer so it is good news he is only out for six weeks."