Defensive boost for Chesterfield ahead of Solihull Moors Boxing Day clash

Chesterfield could be boosted by the return of defender Josef Yarney for the Boxing Day clash against Solihull Moors.

The right-back has not played for almost two months because of a hamstring injury but has trained for the last week.

“He will be in the squad (for Solihull),” Sheridan said.

“We will assess him and see how he is.

“He has trained this week and he is available to play.”

Sheridan has given the players Christmas Day off which he says he has always done as a manager.

One player who could miss the Solihull game is Robbie Weir who was substituted at half-time against Torquay.

Sheridan said: “He has still got a sickness bug.

“We will see how he is.

“Robbie was struggling at half-time.

“You have just got to be careful at this time of year and make sure no one else gets it if you can help it.”