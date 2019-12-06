"Deep down I know I should be sacked," admits under-pressure Chesterfield boss John Sheridan

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has admitted he should have been sacked by now.

The Spireites are third bottom of the National League at the midway point of the season and are without a win in their last five matches.

Sheridan, who was appointed manager in January after Martin Allen was sacked on December 27 last year, has been criticised in recent weeks over team selection, recruitment and fitness among others.

The Blues were tipped to challenge for promotion at the start of the campaign and have one of the biggest budgets in the league.

"I am letting the owner (Dave Allen) down, he has been absolutely brilliant with me,” Sheridan said.

"Really, ideally, I should be sacked. I should have lost my job with what we have shown this season and the results.

Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.

"Deep down I know I should be sacked.

"He (Allen) has been absolutely brilliant with me and I am hoping he has faith in me because he could have easy sacked me.

"I think he believes I am a good manager and that is why I have come here.

"I believe in myself that I am a good manager but I am not showing it at the moment.

"We are having a bad time, not just me, we as a team.

"What we have shown has been nowhere near good enough.”

He added: "I don't think I am going to lose my job because I think I am going to turn it around.

"I have got to think as positively as I can in a difficult situation.”

When asked by the DT if he has considered walking away from the job, he said: "No, not at this moment in time the way I feel. I want to stand tall and fight and earn the right to keep my job and get us winning games."

Sheridan was appointed Town boss on January 9 this year and guided them away from relegation from the National League last season, eventually finishing 15th.

The 55-year-old left League Two Carlisle United to return to the Proact but it has not worked out as he had hoped so far.

He said: "It is a good club this and that is why I have come back here.

"I was hoping there was going to be six, seven, eight thousand watching us in this league because we would be near the top of the league.

"But unfortunately it has not happened and I have got to accept that and get on with my job and turn it around.

"Without him telling me I think he (Allen) is probably looking for me to do what I did when I came in last year which is not what we wanted but it is something what we need at this moment in time."