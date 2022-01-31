There has still been no firm interest in Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga as the transfer window edges closer to slamming shut.

There have been one or two tentative enquiries but nothing solid.

But, as we all know, just because there hasn’t been anything of note yet does mean there won’t be as the clock ticks down.

Hearts, Peterborough United and one unnamed Premier League club have all been linked with the 24-year-old in the last month.

In my opinion, it would probably be more of a surprise if no firm bids come in for him. Let’s face it, who wouldn’t want a 22-goal striker in their team to boost their promotion ambitions or give themselves a chance of avoiding relegation?

From the outside, other clubs may be looking at the uncertainty surrounding manager James Rowe and be wondering if they can get Tshimanga on the cheap or try and turn his head. We all know that Rowe played a big part in Tshimanga joining Spireites so there is that to consider.

The deadline for Premier League and Football League clubs is 11pm. Scottish clubs have until midnight.