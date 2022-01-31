Deadline Day LIVE: Kabongo Tshimanga latest as Chesterfield desperate to keep star man | Promotion rivals Stockport County and Halifax add to squads
It’s transfer deadline day!
Well, it is for Premier League and Football League clubs, who have until 11pm (midnight for Scottish clubs) tonight to complete their business. After that, they will have to go with the squads they have got until the end of the season apart from free transfers.
National League clubs, like Chesterfield, can continue to buy, sell and loan players beyond January, including from the Football League. However, they won’t have to worry about losing any players to clubs further up the pyramid because the window shuts tonight for those clubs. Got it?
Blues striker Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season and is reportedly attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Hearts, Peterborough United of the Championship and one unnamed Premier League team is said to have been watching him.
With Chesterfield second in the table and pushing for promotion, as well as the uncertainty surrounding manager James Rowe’s position, they really won’t want to lose their star man. But, as we know, every player has their price and Town may have to reluctantly sell if a healthy bid comes in.
So, deep breaths, it could be an interesting day...
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 19:15
Super Kev is getting involved in the fun
Another rival announce signing
Halifax have announced the signing of striker Zak Dearnley following his release from League Two Oldham Athletic.
The 23-year-old, who has worked with Shaymen boss Pete Wild before when he was at Oldham, has joined until the end of the season.
Dearnley started his career at Manchester United and played for England as a schoolboy.
Promotion rival sign winger
National League leaders Stockport County have signed winger Myles Hippolyte from League Two Scunthorpe United on a free transfer.
The 27-year-old, who has played in the National League before with Yeovil Town, has penned a deal until the end of the season.
Hatters manager Dave Challinor said: “The opportunity to get Myles in is a great one for us. He knows the level and the level above us. His versatility will be massively important, and give us good balance being naturally left sided. His energy, athleticism and ability to travel with the ball will undoubtedly add to the strength of the squad.”
Defender returns to parent club
Defender Christian Maghoma, who played against Chesterfield on Saturday, has returned to his parent club Gillingham after his loan spell at the Spitfires. He has made 22 appearances, scoring twice, since he joined in August.
Gillingham appointed former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris as manager today, which seems a great move for the struggling League One side.
Kabongo Tshimanga latest - 5pm
There has still been no firm interest in Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga as the transfer window edges closer to slamming shut.
There have been one or two tentative enquiries but nothing solid.
But, as we all know, just because there hasn’t been anything of note yet does mean there won’t be as the clock ticks down.
Hearts, Peterborough United and one unnamed Premier League club have all been linked with the 24-year-old in the last month.
In my opinion, it would probably be more of a surprise if no firm bids come in for him. Let’s face it, who wouldn’t want a 22-goal striker in their team to boost their promotion ambitions or give themselves a chance of avoiding relegation?
From the outside, other clubs may be looking at the uncertainty surrounding manager James Rowe and be wondering if they can get Tshimanga on the cheap or try and turn his head. We all know that Rowe played a big part in Tshimanga joining Spireites so there is that to consider.
The deadline for Premier League and Football League clubs is 11pm. Scottish clubs have until midnight.
Six hours to go!
Former Spireite on the move
Former Spireite Jordan Flores, 26, has left League Two Northampton Town.
Flores signed for the Cobblers in the summer and has made six starts but has found game time hard to come by recently.
“Jordan has the opportunity to find himself another club and we wish him well,” Northampton manager Jon Brady said.
“Things didn’t really work out for Jordan at Sixfields, I am sure he would have wanted to have played more regularly but that wasn’t something we could promise him moving forward and so his contract has been cancelled and he is now a free agent. “We part on good terms and we thank him for his efforts. We wish Jordan well in his next move and his ongoing career.”
Grimsby want to ‘strengthen'
“I’m not saying we’re done, we still want to strengthen, there are a few places available. Nothing to report on that front,” manager Paul Hurst told Grimsby Live on Friday.
“I would say there is a bit with the EFL window shutting shortly, that could change a few players’ situations.
“They might hope to get a move, it doesn’t happen and then could be sat without any chance of getting games. They might then choose the National League, it might not be their first choice.
“That’s not just for us but the rest of the division too. It’s more a generalisation but it will happen. You just have to make sure you’re getting someone who does have an interest but that’s something we always weigh up and enquire about.
“If the right people are available, I’d like to do that sooner rather than later but I’m comfortable we have the bulk of the squad available.”
Some other moves you may have missed
Southend have signed striker Callum Powell from Kettering. The 26-year-old has scored 14 goals this season.
Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, 20, has joined Notts County from Liverpool on loan for the rest of the season.
Midfielder Luke Dreher, 23, has signed for Bromley on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
Halifax brought in midfielder Jamie Thomas, 25, on loan from Preston North End until the end of the season.
Solihull Moors have loaned defender Mark Ellis from Barrow until the end of the season.
Aston Villa midfielder Arjan Raikhy has linked up with Grimsby Town on loan for the rest of the season.
They are the only National League club which does only have until the end of today to sign players. Due to being in Wales, they follow different transfer rules to the rest of the division. It does seem unfair and puts them at a disadvantage. They can’t even loan anyone.
So far this window they have signed striker Ollie Palmer from League One AFC Wimbledon for £300,000 and defender Callum McFadzean, 28, from Crewe Alexandra, another League One side.
Speaking to leaderlive.co.uk, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson, said: “The important thing for us is that we have cover in absolutely every position knowing full-well that after Monday, we can’t strengthen again.
“I think we would just like to bring one more in at the moment - one more player would be good.”
Andy Woodman is staying at Bromley
A big boost for one of Chesterfield’s promotion rivals.
The club said in a statement: “Despite an official approach from Gillingham Andy has decided to remain at Hayes Lane and concentrate on the job at hand as we continue to challenge for promotion to the Football League.”