Deadline Day LIVE: Chesterfield look set to retain top goalscorer Kabongo Tshimanga | Promotion rivals Stockport County, Wrexham and Halifax add to squads
It’s transfer deadline day!
Well, it is for Premier League and Football League clubs, who have until 11pm (midnight for Scottish clubs) tonight to complete their business. After that, they will have to go with the squads they have got until the end of the season apart from free transfers.
National League clubs, like Chesterfield, can continue to buy, sell and loan players beyond January, including from the Football League. However, they won’t have to worry about losing any players to clubs further up the pyramid because the window shuts tonight for those clubs. Got it?
Blues striker Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season and is reportedly attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Hearts, Peterborough United of the Championship and one unnamed Premier League team is said to have been watching him.
With Chesterfield second in the table and pushing for promotion, as well as the uncertainty surrounding manager James Rowe’s position, they really won’t want to lose their star man. But, as we know, every player has their price and Town may have to reluctantly sell if a healthy bid comes in.
So, deep breaths, it could be an interesting day...
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 23:04
Window closed
Right, the deadline for Premier League and Football League clubs has now passed, but clubs in Scotland have until midnight.
We will make one last call to make sure there is nothing happening late on.
It looks like Kabs is staying!
Another former Spireite gets a move
Ex-Blues striker Kristian Dennis has signed for League Two Carlisle United on an 18-month deal.
The 31-year-old joins after leaving Scottish Premier League side St Mirren.
Solihull Moors lose midfielder to League Two club
Some of Chesterfield’s promotion rivals have bolstered their squads today but Solihull Moors have sold midfielder James Ball to Rochdale for an undisclosed fee.
Ball, 26, who made 84 appearances and scored 22 goals for Moors, has penned a two-and-a-half year deal.
Dale boss Robbie Stockdale said: “James will bring physicality, strength and power, and he can score goals. But he can also play in several positions, so he’s very versatile in how he plays.”
One hour to go
The deadline for clubs in the Premier League and Football League is one hour away. Clubs in Scotland have until midnight.
We’ve not heard anything to suggest there is anything to worry about with regards to Tshimanga leaving Chesterfield - and hopefully it stays that way!
Incomings
Worth mentioning that Spireites first-team coach Danny Webb said on Friday that any incomings have been ‘paused’ until the situation with James Rowe is resolved. I’m sure that’s not going to come as a massive shock to any of you.
But it’s also worth remembering that National League clubs, apart from Wrexham, can sign players for a few more months yet anyway so today’s deadline does not apply like it does to those in the Premier League and Football League.
Former Spireite links up with...another former Spireite
Former Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has signed one of his ex-Town players for Oldham.
Sheridan has brought in striker Mike Fondop on a free transfer after recently leaving Hartlepool United.
Sheridan, who took over the Latics last week, said: “Mike did well for me at Chesterfield, so I believe that I can get the best out of him and I know that he has the ability to score goals which will give us a boost.”
Tshimanga latest - 8pm
It’s as you were on Tshimanga. There is still no news, which is good news from a Chesterfield point of view.
The club has had no firm interest in him although there has been a couple of tentative enquiries.
There’s still three hours until the window shuts so there’s still time for a late bid to come in but the clock is ticking.
It’s looking likely the league’s top scorer will be staying at the Spireites....fingers crossed.
‘An offer we couldn’t refuse'
The Red Dragons, who are the only National League club who tonight’s transfer deadline applies to, have signed their third League One player in this window.
They brought in central midfielder Tom O’Connor, 22, from Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.
The Irishman, who has been capped at under-19 and under-21 level, has scored five goals in 21 games this season.
O’Connor follows in the footsteps of striker Ollie Palmer, from AFC Wimbledon, and Crewe defender Callum McFadzean, in joining the Welsh club from a League One club.
Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “It’s one of those - it’s an offer that the club couldn’t refuse.”
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:“I’m very pleased. I feel Tom’s a strong signing for us.
“It’s taken a bit of work but we’re pleased to have completed it.
“Midfield is one area where we were light on numbers, and Tom offers us versatility with being able to play left-sided defence too.
“He’s young, he’s a player who’s only going to get better and it’s an excellent acquisition for us.”
Dover extend striker’s loan
Bottom club Dover have extended the loan stay of striker Alfie Pavey from Maidstone United for another month.
The 26-year-old has scored four goals in 10 appearances since joining the Whites last November.