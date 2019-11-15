David Buchanan talks about his recovery from injury after "bad challenge" against Stockport County and praises Jay Sheridan

David Buchanan is determined to show Chesterfield fans what he can do after being out injured since August.

The 33-year-old joined the Spireites on a two-year deal in the summer.

The experienced left-back, who has played more than 500 games during his career for the likes of Preston North End and Northampton Town, featured regularly at the start of the season but suffered an ankle injury after a bad tackle against Stockport County on August 26.

After a long spell on the sidelines he came back into the team against Ebbsfleet United on November 2 and played 90 minutes in the Derbyshire Senior Cup last week.

"I feel really fit to be honest, I just need some sharpness," he said.

"I have never been in a situation since I have been a professional footballer - over 500 games - where I have had a sustained period of time out injured.

"At Northampton for example I strung 100 consecutive games together and I am used to playing 40 to 50 games a year.

"Initially I feared the worst but luckily I did not need surgery.

"I had a stress fracture of the tibia and a grade two of my medial (ankle) which is standard I think six to eight weeks minimum.

"It was a bad challenge I am not going to shy away from that. In the game I don't think we even got a free-kick from it but I have seen the tackle back and it was a poor challenge.

"The guy from Stockport got in touch and apologised.

"I had no hiccups during my rehab - I don't know whether that is because I have not been injured before I am not sure but luckily everything went according to plan. I am really looking forward to putting a string of games together for this football club.

"Hopefully now until the end of the season you will get to see the best of me."

While he has been out injured young Jay Sheridan, the manager's son, has filled in at left-back and Buchanan has been impressed with his performances so far.

"I think he has done excellent," Buchanan said.

"He reminds me of myself as a younger player.

"He works his socks off every day, he is a proper pro.

"He never has to be asked to do extra work, he always works on his game.

"He does his duties even though he is in the team. He is the first to ask if you want a coffee, he always wants to tidy up, that must just come from watching his dad.

"It must be difficult for him at times (for John Sheridan) with his lad playing in the team but I don't see him as the gaffer's son and I think he has been a real asset to the team.

"I have got to push him everyday in training (for the left-back spot) and if I do get the opportunity to play at left-back I have got to make sure he does not get his shirt back.

"He has been grounded well, he wants to do well. He wants to keep his shirt, he understands how it works.

"He has not let the team down one bit."

The Spireites face bottom club Chorley at the Proact on Saturday but Buchanan insist they will not be taking them lightly.

"The manager would not let us do that, he respects every opponent," he added.

"We see this as a very winnable game but we are not underestimating our opponents.

"We feel as though if we can win the majority of our home games we are good enough and experienced enough to go away and take points off teams.

"We have got a big squad, a lot of depth, competition for places and over this period now where there is a lot of games it can be really beneficial to the team."