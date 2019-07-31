David Buchanan aiming to extend long career at Chesterfield

Vastly experienced full back David Buchanan is proud that he has remained free of major injuries over his long career — and hopes to keep that record going as he starts a new faze in his career with Chesterfield.

The 33-year-old has stepped down into the National League for the first time after four years and 162 matches at Northampton Town, including a promotion.

He now has 488 career league matches under his belt and 565 in all competitions — and is determined to play as many matches as he can for the Spireites.

The defender, who was dubbed ‘Mr Reliable’ by some at Northampton, puts his injury-free career down to luck and looking after himself.

He said: “Touch wood. I was just saying when I was doing my medical, I’ve had no real problems throughout my career.

“Obviously I’ve had little niggling injuries, keeping me out for a week or two here or there.

“But I’ve had no operations on ankles or knees, nothing like that.

“I’ve been lucky, but I also like to think it’s how I look after myself on and off the pitch.”

He continued: “The miles I’ve put on the clock, the amount of games I’ve played over the years, I take great pride in that.

“Obviously you’ve got to have a bit of luck, anything can happen at the drop of a hat.

“I’m hoping I can stay injury free here. I want to play every single game and every single minute.

“That’s what I’ve tried to do at every other club.”

Buchanan once played for 106 consecutive games before a red card ended his long run.

“We’ll see if I can get anywhere near that in the next two years,” he added, promising: “Every time I step out I want to be giving the supporters nothing less than 100 per cent.”

At his last club the defender remained in great shape for four years and was known as probably the fittest player at Sixfields.

The full back is aiming for a third career promotion with Chesterfield after success at Preston North End and Northampton.