Derby County have won two of their opening four games this season.Derby County have won two of their opening four games this season.
Derby County have won two of their opening four games this season.

Data experts give latest Derby County prediction after win over Bristol City - plus where West Brom, Leeds United, Burnley, Sunderland and the rest are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:12 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 08:54 BST
Derby County picked up a big 3-0 win over Bristol City to go into the international break in decent shape.

The Rams are now tenth in the table with two wins and two defeats so far this campaign.

But it is a pace that an OLBG supercomputer doesn’t expect the Rams to keep up.

Here is how it thinks the season will finish for Derby and their Championship rivals.

Give us your thoughts on who is going up and who is going down via our social media channels.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

95 pts (+27)

1. Leeds United

95 pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
90pts (+36)

2. Burnley

90pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
82pts (+23)

3. Middlesbrough

82pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
82pts (+18)

4. Norwich City

82pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol CityData expertsDerby CountyBurnleySunderlandLeeds UnitedWest Brom

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.