Darley Dale and District Snooker League gets off to a great start

Ben Monk guided Alfreton to victory.

Edgefold travelled to Alfreton No 1 and produced one of their best performances in recent times, taking a 4-1 victory with debutant Steve Clarke making a winning start, after a tight battle 72-60.

Des Smith, with a black ball victory, levelled matters in the next before James Travis turned on the style with a 62-10 salvo in frame three.

Captain Sean Dobney piled on the pressure in the remaining singles and doubles legs with runs of 39 and 32, whilst Travis chipped in with 30 as the Matlock cuemen achieved landslide wins of 87-32 and 98-27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Monk surged to the top of the breaks chart the very next evening however with his effort of 54 helping him to a century points haul in Alfreton No 2's opening frame at Bolehill No 2.

They raced 3-0 up before Keith Robertson halted progress with winning appearances in both singles and doubles to narrow the winning gap.

Bolehill No 1 claimed all five points off Crich No 1, with Ricki Slack and Simon Zoppi each taking victory thanks to their opponent going in-off on the final black. And in Ade Smith's case actually potting it first only to see the cue-ball disappear behind it. Colin Marchington had earlier been in fine form for the hosts.