In a breathtaking encounter between the top two sides in the league, in front of more than 10,000 fans at Edgeley Park, goals from Kabongo Tshimanaga and Akwasi Asante put Town in the driving seat after 20 minutes.

But Jeff King was shown a straight red card early after the break and the hosts quickly got level through Will Collar and Ryan Croasdale.

All of the momentum was with the Hatters and it seemed inevitable that they would add a third but the Blues dug deep, including seeing out 10 minutes of added time, to earn a valuable point and stop Stockport’s 10-match winning run.

Kabongo Tshimanga gave Chesterfield the lead with a superb finish.

The draw keeps Chesterfield second, one point behind the Hatters, with a game in hand.

“I am extremely proud of the players who were on the pitch at the end and extremely proud of all those supporters,” Webb said.

"That sort of grit and determination wins you promotions.

"We are all pushing in the same direction – we all want promotion – I think we will get promotion if we keep showing the things that have got us where we are.

"At the end it was a release because it did feel like it was going on forever!

"I think had it not been for the red card I think we would have won, not saying comfortably, but I think we would have won the game.

"I don’t think we got out of our half, if we are brutally honest, after the 10-men, so they deserve credit for the way they defended.

"They (Stockport) are a very strong, powerful team but so are we and at two-nil you back yourself to go and win the game.

"Going down to 10-men with that amount of time left, the players deserve a lot of credit.

"When the fourth official adds 10 minutes on you are thinking ‘it is coming’ because we were on our last legs and players are playing out of position. We have got Kabs marking from corners and Calvin Miller playing off the front!”

Webb said that he wanted to watch King’s tackle back before commenting on the decision but felt they would have won the game had it stayed 11v11.

He also said it was too soon to give any information about a serious-looking injury to Luke Croll in the second-half.

"They should be so proud of themselves, they have absolutely put their bodies on their line for the club tonight.,” Webb added.

"After the red card the players really stuck together, with 10-men, to grind out a point.

"After the red, I don’t think there were many people in the stadium thinking we were going to get something from the game and that shows the spirit of the dressing room.