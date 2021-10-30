Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield could go top of the National League with a win at Dagenham and Redbridge today (3pm KO).
The Spireites sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Grimsby Town, who host Notts County.
Town are back on the road after back-to-back home wins and are in fine form with four successive victories.
The Daggers are seventh but have lost four of their last five.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with everything you need to know.
Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Dag and Red 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites second and won four in a row in all comps
- Daggers seventh and lost four of last five
‘Free hit'
James Rowe has his say on title race & why Daggers clash is a 'free hit'
James Rowe says he is not worried about what other teams do as Chesterfield closed the gap at the top of the National League.
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
Hi all,
After back-to-back home wins a draw or better today would round off an excellent week for the Spireites.
Dagenham may have lost four of their last five but they are the joint top scorers in the league, level with leaders Grimsby on 27, so they have the firepower to hurt teams. But they have let in 17 goals which is only two fewer than third-bottom Southend United so they can be got at.
Gavin Gunning will be a huge miss but I thought Jamie Grimes stepped into his shoes really well on Tuesday night against Eastleigh and Town will need another commanding display from him this afternoon.
I can see there being goals at both ends and it finished 2-2 here last season and I’m going for the same again.
View from the Daggers camp
First team coach, Dave Jupp, on Chesterfield: “They come here with arguably one of the deepest strength squads in the league.
“They have got a good manager, done extremely well.
“They will come here needing to continue their run and we need need to get back to where we need to be.”
Mo Sagaf added: “It should be a tough game.
“They have got good players who will give us a challenge.
“We know how good they are so it should be an interesting game.”
On playing against his former teammate Saidou Khan, he added: “He is a good player, very technical.”
Match odds
Dag & Red: 13/10
Draw: 23/10
Chesterfield: 7/4
(Sky Bet)
Rowe on today’s opponents
“I think their form and the way they have gone at the start of the season is fantastic. The way they open the pitch is brave.
“They are a possession-based team, but I know where we can hurt them. We will be certainly trying to do that.
“They are going to want to keep their home form strong, which it has been. It can be a tight pitch down there so hopefully that can work in our favour.
“Both teams are going to go for the jugular, I’m sure. They are a very positive minded team, but so are we.”
Form guide - last five
Daggers: LLLWL
Chesterfield: LDWWW
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m predicting just the one change for Chesterfield today with Jamie Grimes coming in for the injured Gavin Gunning.
I suspect Jim Kellermann will be okay to start despite going off in midweek with a tight hamstring. If not then Jak McCourt should get the nod.
Danny Rowe missed out on Tuesday due to illness so I’ll take a punt and say he will return but only on the bench.
3-4-1-2: Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Maguire; King. Oyeleke, Kellermann, Miller; Mandeville; Payne, Tshimanga. Subs: Whittle, McCourt, Khan, Rowe, Tyson.
Early team news
Captain Gavin Gunning will definitely not be involved today.
Boss James Rowe said: “Gavin has fractured his nose; he’s fractured his eye socket and he’s got a laceration on his face. We’re waiting to see if he needs an operation or not.
“Hopefully he doesn’t need surgery because of the position of the fracture. He’s not available tomorrow.”
Midfielder Jim Kellermann went off in the second-half of the midweek win against Eastleigh with a tight hamstring so he will be assessed.
Sadou Khan got 20 minutes under his belt on Tuesday so he could feature against his former club.
We will have the official team news confirmed around 2pm.
