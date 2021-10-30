Hi all,

After back-to-back home wins a draw or better today would round off an excellent week for the Spireites.

Dagenham may have lost four of their last five but they are the joint top scorers in the league, level with leaders Grimsby on 27, so they have the firepower to hurt teams. But they have let in 17 goals which is only two fewer than third-bottom Southend United so they can be got at.

Gavin Gunning will be a huge miss but I thought Jamie Grimes stepped into his shoes really well on Tuesday night against Eastleigh and Town will need another commanding display from him this afternoon.