Curzon Ashton v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from FA Cup tie

A place in the FA Cup first round proper awaits the winner of Curzon Ashton and Chesterfield today (3pm KO).
Both of these teams are going well in their respective leagues so it could be an entertaining clash at the Tameside Stadium.
Curzon are fifth in the National League North, while the Spireites are fourth in the division above.
Town are expected to make changes with the league clearly being their main priority.
Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:09
- Latest score: Curzon Ashton 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie
- Curzon fifth in National League North
Chesterfield team news - eight changes
Eight changes for the Spireites today.
3-4-1-2: Minter; Kerr, Grimes, Maguire; King, McCourt, Oyeleke, Whittle; Mandeville; Tyson, Payne.
Subs: Loach, Miller, Kellermann, Rowe, Tshimanga.
There has not been much for Chesterfield fans to cheer about in cup competitions in the last few years so it would be nice to make it into the next round where a big League One club could be waiting.
However, we all know the league is the priority and with the injuries mounting up a cup run could stretch the squad even further.
The last thing the Spireites need today is a replay, especially with the likes of Boreham Wood, Eastleigh and Dagenham and Redbridge coming up in the league.
Town will no doubt make several changes (see my predicted line-up below) but I think there is enough quality in the side to win the game.
I think we could be in for a decent cup tie today with goals at both ends. I’ll go for Chesterfield to get the job done and win 2-1.
First round draw
Takes place on Sunday on ITV at 1pm.
Fingers crossed Chesterfield are in the hat...
A bumper crowd is expected at the Tameside Stadium today with just a handful of seated tickets left.
The Nash Bar will be open for home supporters and a special ‘fan zone’ will be created for away supporters.
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: WDLDW
Curzon: WWWWL
They are having a good season
Chesterfield are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they travel to National League North side Curzon Ashton for a fourth qualifying round tie.
What the stats tell us
We are now a quarter of the way through the season and Chesterfield are sitting in a promising position in fourth in the National League table.
Liam’s predicted line-up
