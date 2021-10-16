Curzon Ashton v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to FA Cup tie

There has not been much for Chesterfield fans to cheer about in cup competitions in the last few years so it would be nice to make it into the next round where a big League One club could be waiting.

However, we all know the league is the priority and with the injuries mounting up a cup run could stretch the squad even further.

The last thing the Spireites need today is a replay, especially with the likes of Boreham Wood, Eastleigh and Dagenham and Redbridge coming up in the league.

Town will no doubt make several changes (see my predicted line-up below) but I think there is enough quality in the side to win the game.