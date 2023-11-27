Culverhouse frustrated by Pilgrims collapse in draw

​Ian Culverhouse confessed his frustration at seeing his Boston United throw away a two-goal lead at home to Chorley on Saturday.

​The Pilgrims were in control before the visitors struck twice in the closing minutes to take a point.

And Culverhouse felt the goals were poor ones to concede as his team dropped two points.

He said: “For the most part I didn’t think we played particularly well but to put ourselves in the position we did was outstanding, especially the second-half which we started really well and scored a hell of a goal.

"I thought we were in control and I didn’t see the two incidents coming – two actions coming into our box that we didn’t deal with and it’s definitely two points dropped.

“We didn’t lose the game on the time added on [six minutes of stoppage time were played] – the two actions on the throws were poor, we’ve got enough experience and enough height to deal with them, so that’s the disappointing bit and the players were really down afterwards.”

Boston were in fourth spot for a lot of the afternoon, dropping to fifth and sixth thanks to goals elsewhere and then tenth in the league after Chorley’s equaliser.

Culverhouse added: “We’ve got a great opportunity this coming month as we’re playing a lot of teams around us so it’s an opportunity for us to really cement our place within the play-off zone.

"We’ve got to be really ready for that so we’ll come in on Monday and regroup.”

Boston now face three away games in a row with trips to Brackley Town, Scarborough and Chester upcoming.

Culverhouse said: “We spoke to the players earlier in the week and said it’s a fantastic opportunity for this football club.

"We’ve worked ever so hard to put ourselves in this position and now we’ve got to cement our place in the play-offs in the coming month.