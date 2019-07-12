There have been a number of players to have played for both Mansfield and Chesterfield.

Crossing the great divide - some of the men who have played for both Mansfield Town and Chesterfield

Dion Donohue has became part of a rare breed of players to have played for both Mansfield Town and Chesterfield this week.

But can you remember these other players who crossed the great divide of rivalry down the years?

Ernie Moss in action for Mansfield Town against Walsall in 1978.
Ernie Moss in action for Mansfield Town against Walsall in 1978.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Kevin Randall (centre) played 258 times for Chesterfield between 1966-72 and 66 times for Mansfield.
Kevin Randall (centre) played 258 times for Chesterfield between 1966-72 and 66 times for Mansfield.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies played 41 times for Chesterfield in the 2010/2011 season, scoring 23 times.
Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies played 41 times for Chesterfield in the 2010/2011 season, scoring 23 times.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Billy McKewan won a title with Mansfield in the 1976/77 season. He had played 80 times for Spireites before making the switch.
Billy McKewan won a title with Mansfield in the 1976/77 season. He had played 80 times for Spireites before making the switch.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3