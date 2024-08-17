Live

Crewe Alexandra v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites score four times in 30 minutes in League Two clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 17th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 15:32 BST
Chesterfield travel to Crewe for their first away game of the new season today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Crewe 0 v 5 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:24 BST

Three Town subs - 66 minutes

Hobson, Quigley and Araujo (debut) are on for Berry, Dobra and Grigg.

16:20 BST

Crewe hit the woodwork.

Conway heads against the bar for the hosts.

Grigg is booked for saying something to the referee following an earlier decision that didn’t go his way.

16:14 BST

Spireites sub - 55

Jacobs is on for Markanday, What a debut for him. Standing ovation from the Town fans.

16:11 BST

Berry goes close from distance

But Marschall tips over. Good stop.

16:09 BST

GOOAAAAALLL!!! 0-5

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield have a fifth on 49 minutes. Dobra dances his way through the Crewe defence before slotting in. Three in three for him. '5-0 away ole ole' sing the travelling

16:06 BST

Crewe react

Blocks from Naylor and Dobra deny Crewe a chance to test Boot.

16:05 BST

Booking

For Daley-Campbell.

16:02 BST

The teams are back out

Who knows what this half will bring!

15:49 BST

What a half: 0-4

HT: Crewe 0 v 4 Chesterfield

Crazy. Spireites 1-0 up inside 30 seconds, 3-0 up after 12 minutes, 4-0 on 28. The scary thing is they could have scored more. The hosts are shell-shocked. Paul Cook wanted more chances, and yeah, he got his wish. Hosts loudly booed off.

15:45 BST

Dunkley threatens

Dunkley almost heads in Markanday’s corner but his effort is blocked. Markanday’s corners have ben right on the money.

Three minutes added.

15:40 BST

Triple sub for Crewe on 37 minutes

That says it all.

15:39 BST

Great save from Boot

To deny Hemmings. Superb reactions.

15:38 BST

Running riot

Markanday has been SO good this half and works his way out of a tight space with some quick feet before teeing up Grigg but it goes behind for a goal-kick. Grigg claims for a corner but nothing given.

15:30 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-4

NAYLOR AGAIN!!! 0-4!!!

This is unbelievable. Chesterfield are 4-0 up after 28 minutes. And it's repeat of the second goal. Markanday corner, Naylor heads in. The home fans are furious.

15:27 BST

Dangerous attack

Chesterfield look like they could score every time they come forward. This time Markanday plays a one-two with Banks and curls a shot towards goal but Marschall claims it.

0-3 after 27 minutes.

15:22 BST

Big chance for Grigg

Grigg breaks through one-on-one, he only has Marschall to beat, but the Crewe keeper makes the save and stops it becoming 0-4.

15:17 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-3

BERRY AGAIN!!!

This is nuts. Seconds after going 2-0 up, Chesterfield attack again and Berry arrives at the back post to grab a third for the Spireites and his second of the game!

15:16 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-2

NAYLOR!!!

Markanday took the corner and Naylor headed it home to double the Spireites lead.

