Crewe Alexandra v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites score four times in 30 minutes in League Two clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Crewe 0 v 5 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Three Town subs - 66 minutes
Hobson, Quigley and Araujo (debut) are on for Berry, Dobra and Grigg.
Crewe hit the woodwork.
Conway heads against the bar for the hosts.
Grigg is booked for saying something to the referee following an earlier decision that didn’t go his way.
Spireites sub - 55
Jacobs is on for Markanday, What a debut for him. Standing ovation from the Town fans.
Berry goes close from distance
But Marschall tips over. Good stop.
GOOAAAAALLL!!! 0-5
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield have a fifth on 49 minutes. Dobra dances his way through the Crewe defence before slotting in. Three in three for him. '5-0 away ole ole' sing the travelling
Crewe react
Blocks from Naylor and Dobra deny Crewe a chance to test Boot.
Booking
For Daley-Campbell.
The teams are back out
Who knows what this half will bring!
What a half: 0-4
HT: Crewe 0 v 4 Chesterfield
Crazy. Spireites 1-0 up inside 30 seconds, 3-0 up after 12 minutes, 4-0 on 28. The scary thing is they could have scored more. The hosts are shell-shocked. Paul Cook wanted more chances, and yeah, he got his wish. Hosts loudly booed off.
Dunkley threatens
Dunkley almost heads in Markanday’s corner but his effort is blocked. Markanday’s corners have ben right on the money.
Three minutes added.
Triple sub for Crewe on 37 minutes
That says it all.
Great save from Boot
To deny Hemmings. Superb reactions.
Running riot
Markanday has been SO good this half and works his way out of a tight space with some quick feet before teeing up Grigg but it goes behind for a goal-kick. Grigg claims for a corner but nothing given.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-4
NAYLOR AGAIN!!! 0-4!!!
This is unbelievable. Chesterfield are 4-0 up after 28 minutes. And it's repeat of the second goal. Markanday corner, Naylor heads in. The home fans are furious.
Dangerous attack
Chesterfield look like they could score every time they come forward. This time Markanday plays a one-two with Banks and curls a shot towards goal but Marschall claims it.
0-3 after 27 minutes.
Big chance for Grigg
Grigg breaks through one-on-one, he only has Marschall to beat, but the Crewe keeper makes the save and stops it becoming 0-4.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-3
BERRY AGAIN!!!
This is nuts. Seconds after going 2-0 up, Chesterfield attack again and Berry arrives at the back post to grab a third for the Spireites and his second of the game!
