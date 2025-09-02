Crewe Alexandra v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news and referee for EFL Trophy clash
Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and updates.
Crewe 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
Crewe on deadline day
They signed midfielder Harvey Griffiths, 21, on loan from Wolves, and right-back Jay Mingi, 24, on loan from Stockport County.
In case you missed it...
Chesterfield signed young Manchester City forward, Will Dickson, 20, on loan until January 5 last night.
He had a spell on loan at Motherwell last season.
Spireites squad news
Devan Tanton will be involved in the squad but James Berry is set to miss out but train this morning, according to Danny Webb.
New signing Will Dickson could make his debut.
Danny Webb on facing Crewe:
“We want to win the game, we’re taking our full squad. There may be one or two youngsters involved, but we want to win the game.
“It’s a good time to give players some game time that haven’t had as much, but it’s still a team that we think could win a lot of League Two games, let alone a game in the Vertu Trophy. A lot of lads that were involved Saturday will certainly be involved, if not starting.
“I know when they beat us here last year, I think they probably believed they can go on to kick on and sadly for them, they drifted away and we went the other way and kicked on, that’s just how football works.”
Tonight's opponents
Crewe won their first four games of the season before losing 1-0 at Gillingham at 3-0 at home to Swindon.
They currently sit fourth, after four wins and two losses so far.
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; Tanton, Grimes, Whitney, Lewis; Fleck, Naylor; Mandeville, Cook, Dickson; Grigg.
Match officials
Referee: Michael Barlow (He was in charge of Chesterfield’s home wins against Grimsby and Newport County last season)
Assistant referee: Ollie Williams
Assistant referee: Matt Archibald
Fourth official: Simon Robinson
Fixtures
As well as tonight, Chesterfield’s other EFL Trophy group games are at home to Burton Albion on October 7 and Liverpool under-21s on November 11.
We go again!
Welcome back to our live blog as Chesterfield travel to Crewe in the EFL Trophy.
This is the Spireites’ first game in Group H.
Stay with us!