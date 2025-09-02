“We want to win the game, we’re taking our full squad. There may be one or two youngsters involved, but we want to win the game.

“It’s a good time to give players some game time that haven’t had as much, but it’s still a team that we think could win a lot of League Two games, let alone a game in the Vertu Trophy. A lot of lads that were involved Saturday will certainly be involved, if not starting.