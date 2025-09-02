Live

Crewe Alexandra v Chesterfield LIVE: Hosts score four goals in first 30 minutes in EFL Trophy clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 19:33 BST
Crewe v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield travel to Crewe for their first EFL Trophy group game tonight (7pm).

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and updates.

Crewe 4 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

20:08 BST

Back underway

Young Alex Whitney has come at half-time for his Chesterfield debut, replacing Tanton.

19:52 BST

Nightmare

HT: Crewe 4 v 1 Chesterfield

Only the trophy, but a horror show of a first-half. Yes, 11 changes and rustiness expected, but that was shocking. Gave the ball away so many times. Individual battles lost. High defensive line exploited just like two seasons ago .

19:50 BST

45+ mins

Late chance as Grigg flicks over from Lewis’ cross from the left.

19:45 BST

45 mins

Four minutes added. 4-1.

19:40 BST

35-40 mins

Crewe with the comfortable possession in the last five minutes.

It remains 4-1.

19:35 BST

30-35 mins

Grigg’s overhead kick from Lewis’ corner goes wide.

Markanday then takes aim from distance but it is straight at keeper Waller.

19:32 BST

Goal for Crewe: 4-1

Moult gets the better of Tanton at the back post and he heads in from Moore’s cross.

4-1 down after 30 minutes.

And Tezgel almost gets his third and Crewe’s fifth, heading just wide. Deary me.

19:28 BST

25-30 mins

End-to-end game, both teams wide open and prone to mistakes.

Chesterfield have been guilty of giving away cheap possession so many times.

But they have just put together a great move but it ended with Lewis lashing a cross out for a throw-in.

19:22 BST

Goal for Chesterfield: 3-1

LEWIS!

Lewis pulls one back with an excellent curling free-kick from the edge of the box. His first for the club. 3-1.

19:18 BSTUpdated 19:20 BST

Goal for Crewe: 3-0

Nightmare for Town, 3-0.

Sheckleford gives the ball away near the halfway line and Agius is sent through on goal and he lifts the ball over Boot for a third.

Chesterfield had just started to get into the game, too. But their high defensive line is getting exploited time and time again.

19:17 BST

10-15 mins

Chesterfield have settled now and have strung some passes together. Naylor has just headed on target from Lewis’ cross.

19:11 BST

5-10 mins

Paul Cook has been booked after continuing his protests regarding Crewe’s second goal.

He is furious on the touchline.

2-0.

19:10 BST

Another goal for Crewe: 2-0

The hosts are 2-0 up after six minutes and it’s Tezgel again.

Paul Cook felt there was a foul in the build-up but play went on and Moore clipped a ball behind Grimes and Tezgel finished again for his second of the night already.

19:08 BST

Goal for Crewe: 1-0

Tezgel slots in after just four minutes.

It was just a long kick forward from keeper Waller, there was a flick-on in the middle of the park, and then Armstrong teed-up Tezgel to slot in.

19:04 BST

0-5 mins

Shaky start from Boot who hacks the ball into touch scruffily.

Chesterfield then don’t deal with the long throw convincingly and Tezgel fires just wide from a tight angle.

18:59 BST

KO!

Off we go at Gresty Road.

Chesterfield are in blue and white, while Crewe are wearing red and white.

The road to Wembley starts here!

18:55 BST

Here come the teams!

Here we go then for this EFL Trophy clash between Crewe and Chesterfield. This is the first game in Group H.

Both sides are much-changed, with Chesterfield changing their full line-up, while the hosts have swapped nine players from their 3-0 defeat to Swindon Town.

Stay with us for all the key updates.

17:51 BST

How Crewe start

