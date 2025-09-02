Crewe Alexandra v Chesterfield LIVE: Hosts score four goals in first 30 minutes in EFL Trophy clash
Crewe 4 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
Back underway
Young Alex Whitney has come at half-time for his Chesterfield debut, replacing Tanton.
Nightmare
HT: Crewe 4 v 1 Chesterfield
Only the trophy, but a horror show of a first-half. Yes, 11 changes and rustiness expected, but that was shocking. Gave the ball away so many times. Individual battles lost. High defensive line exploited just like two seasons ago .
45+ mins
Late chance as Grigg flicks over from Lewis’ cross from the left.
45 mins
Four minutes added. 4-1.
35-40 mins
Crewe with the comfortable possession in the last five minutes.
It remains 4-1.
30-35 mins
Grigg’s overhead kick from Lewis’ corner goes wide.
Markanday then takes aim from distance but it is straight at keeper Waller.
Goal for Crewe: 4-1
Moult gets the better of Tanton at the back post and he heads in from Moore’s cross.
4-1 down after 30 minutes.
And Tezgel almost gets his third and Crewe’s fifth, heading just wide. Deary me.
25-30 mins
End-to-end game, both teams wide open and prone to mistakes.
Chesterfield have been guilty of giving away cheap possession so many times.
But they have just put together a great move but it ended with Lewis lashing a cross out for a throw-in.
Goal for Chesterfield: 3-1
LEWIS!
Lewis pulls one back with an excellent curling free-kick from the edge of the box. His first for the club. 3-1.
Goal for Crewe: 3-0
Nightmare for Town, 3-0.
Sheckleford gives the ball away near the halfway line and Agius is sent through on goal and he lifts the ball over Boot for a third.
Chesterfield had just started to get into the game, too. But their high defensive line is getting exploited time and time again.
10-15 mins
Chesterfield have settled now and have strung some passes together. Naylor has just headed on target from Lewis’ cross.
5-10 mins
Paul Cook has been booked after continuing his protests regarding Crewe’s second goal.
He is furious on the touchline.
2-0.
Another goal for Crewe: 2-0
The hosts are 2-0 up after six minutes and it’s Tezgel again.
Paul Cook felt there was a foul in the build-up but play went on and Moore clipped a ball behind Grimes and Tezgel finished again for his second of the night already.
Goal for Crewe: 1-0
Tezgel slots in after just four minutes.
It was just a long kick forward from keeper Waller, there was a flick-on in the middle of the park, and then Armstrong teed-up Tezgel to slot in.
0-5 mins
Shaky start from Boot who hacks the ball into touch scruffily.
Chesterfield then don’t deal with the long throw convincingly and Tezgel fires just wide from a tight angle.
KO!
Off we go at Gresty Road.
Chesterfield are in blue and white, while Crewe are wearing red and white.
The road to Wembley starts here!
Here come the teams!
Here we go then for this EFL Trophy clash between Crewe and Chesterfield. This is the first game in Group H.
Both sides are much-changed, with Chesterfield changing their full line-up, while the hosts have swapped nine players from their 3-0 defeat to Swindon Town.
Stay with us for all the key updates.