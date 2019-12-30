Controversy as Clay Cross surrender their unbeaten run

The unbeaten run of title-chasing Clay Cross Town finally came to an end in a match littered with controversy.

The Millers sank to a 3-0 defeat away to Holbrook St Michael’s, failing to score for the first time since way back on January 18.

It left them second in the South Division of the Central Midlands League, four points behind leaders Sherwood Colliery Reserves with a game in hand,

But the match left a bitter taste in the mouth because, with them trailing 2-0 in the 36th minute, they had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside when captain Josh Scully broke from inside his own half to curl home.

Amid the remonstrations that followed, striker Jordan Hendley was ordered to the sin-bin, and Clay Cross were left with a mountain to climb.

It didn’t help that Holbrook had a clear penalty-call waved away by the referee minutes later. Nor that Sam Williamson netted the hosts’ third goal early in the second half after he had initially looked offside.

Holbrook were reduced to ten men just before the hour when Ben Cartwright earned his second yellow card of the afternoon.

But try as they might, Clay Cross couldn’t force their way back into the game. Scully’s free-kick bounced off the bar, Josh Parfitt’s header went marginally wide, an effort was cleared off the line and home goalkeeper Branon Meehan pulled off a number of acrobatic saves.

The outstanding Meehan had also started the contest by keeping the Millers’ strikers at bay with some fine stops.

But despite constant pressure from the visitors, Holbrook stole the lead in the 25th minute when Morgan Holloway took full advantage of a sloppy defensive mistake.

Just a minute later, the undeserved advantage was doubled when Sam Chambers netted from close range to rouse the Clay Cross defenders from their slumber.

All in all, a final fixture of 2019 to forget for the Millers, who were left to ponder: where is VAR when you most need it?

They hope to return to winning ways this Saturday when they entertain mid-table Blidworth Welfare at Mill Lane (kick-off 3 pm).