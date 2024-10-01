Derby County face a relegation fight ahead, according to the latest supercomputer prediction.Derby County face a relegation fight ahead, according to the latest supercomputer prediction.
Derby County face a relegation fight ahead, according to the latest supercomputer prediction.

Computer simulation predicts Derby County's Championship fate will be decided by just two points after relegation fight with Stoke City, Portsmouth and Preston North End

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:12 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 11:41 BST
Derby County were beaten 3-2 at the weekend by Norwich City as their up and down start to the season continued.

It’s now three wins and four defeats for The Rams, who are now 13th in the table .

But they are likely to fall down the table as they look to consolidate their place back in the Championship.

That is the view of this supercomputer, produced by BonusCodeBets, which predicts the final table will look like this.

Give us your thoughts on who is going up and who is going down via our social media channels.

The Predicted Table

This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table. Adds the diff column to show the difference in positions between this table and last week's predicted table.

97pts (+35)

1. Sunderland

97pts (+35) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
96pts (+42)

2. Burnley

96pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+26)

3. West Bromwich Albion

89pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
86pts (+28)

4. Leeds United

86pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derby CountyStoke CityPortsmouthPreston North EndNorwich CityChampionship