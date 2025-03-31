Derby County can escape the bottom three with a victory over Preston on Wednesday night.Derby County can escape the bottom three with a victory over Preston on Wednesday night.
Derby County can escape the bottom three with a victory over Preston on Wednesday night.

Computer simulation has given this verdict on Derby County's survival hopes, plus outcome of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley's battle for Championship promotion

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Feb 2025, 13:34 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 14:37 BST
Derby can escape the relegation places with victory at home to Preston on Wednesday.

The Rams currently trail Cardiff by two points with eight games to go.

At the other end of the table it’s that little bit tighter after Leeds United dropped points leaving them ahead of Burnley on goal difference,

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.

100pts (+49)

1. Burnley

100pts (+49)

98pts (+63)

2. Leeds United

98pts (+63)

97pts (+32)

3. Sheffield United

97pts (+32)

82pts (+22)

4. Sunderland

82pts (+22)

