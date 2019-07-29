Competition for places at the Proact welcomed by Chesterfield defender Haydn Hollis

Experienced central defender Haydn Hollis knows he will have to fight for his place in the Chesterfield side this coming season.

Hollis impressed then new Chesterfield manager John Sheridan earlier this year when he came to the Proact after the departure of Martin Allen.

But Sheridan has strengthened the side for their second tilt at a return to the Football League.

And Hollis, who began his career at Notts County, where Sheridan was boss until 2017, said he welcomed the competition for places.

“I think you need that to keep everyone pushing,” he said.

“If you’re not in the team you need to work harder to get in. If you’re in the team you’ve got to work harder to stay in.

“You need competition, I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all.”

Selston-based Hollis played for Sheridan before at County, where his career began.

He counts Barrow and Darlington among his past loan clubs and left Notts for Forest Green in January 2018.

After a season-long loan at Chesterfield,Hollis became Sheridan’s first signing of the summer when he agreed to make his stay permanent.