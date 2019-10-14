Clay Cross Town surge into last 64 of the FA Vase

A week to remember for Clay Cross Town ended with a superb victory in the FA Vase and progress into the last 64.

Before a bumper crowd of 220, the Millers beat Rutland visitors Cottesmore Amateurs 3-1 and will now play Mansfield side Sherwood Colliery, again at home, in the Second Round proper on Saturday, November 2.

Clay Cross went into Saturday’s tie already buoyed by a 2-1 victory over Sandiacre Town in the Derbyshire FA Senior County Cup in midweek, and had made an unbeaten start to the season as leaders of the Central Midlands League’s South Division.

Cottesmore had claimed two unexpocted scalps in earlier Vase rounds, but the Millers struck first blood when Josh Scully tricked his way through the defence and hammered home at the near post.

Cottesmore switched to long-ball tactics in the second half, and it paid off when their captain, Joerdan Smith, equalised.

But a moment of inspiration from captain Scully restored the Clay Cross lead as he curled home his 16th goal of the season.

In true cup-tie fashion, the match ended with chances at both ends, but the hosts sealed their win in stoppage time when Grant Mitchell kept his composure in the area to drill past ‘keeper Jonny Hotson.