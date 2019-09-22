Clay Cross Town on top of table after beating Ashland Rovers 6-1

Clay Cross Town took their impressive start to the campaign to seven games unbeaten by overcoming Ashland Rovers 6-1 to return to the top of the CMFL South Division.

The Millers had won in the FA Vase four days earlier against Gedling Miners’ Welfare.

However, the league title is the primary aim for the Millers this season and after going behind from a Ben Jones goalon only three-minutes, it was clear that they would have to work for every single point.

“The FA Vase is a lucrative and challenging diversion from the weekly league action” said secretary, Dave Clark. “But I’m not deluded enough to believe that the dream will finally end at Wembley, so we have to knuckle down in the league and progress through promotion to the next level.”

Clay Cross levelled on 10 minutes when Josh Scully converted a penalty.

Their pressure was rewarded by a headed goal fromGrant Mitchell on 21 minutes, following a Josh Scully corner.

Mitchell headed home again from another Scully corner on 42 minutes.

In the 66th minute Josh Scully’s 25-yard free kick flew into the bottom corner.

Mitchell completed his hat-trick on 81 minutes before an impressive run by Kieran Ordidge ended with him setting up substitute Tom Suter, who smashed home.