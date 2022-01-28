Chesterfield's transfer plans 'paused' until James Rowe situation is 'resolved'

Rowe was suspended on Monday pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The Spireites signed striker Joe Quigley from Yeovil Town last week and were in the market for more additions but those plans have understandably taken a back seat for now.

“That is a difficult one because the manager does the recruitment with our recruitment team and obviously those things have probably hit the pause button at the moment,” first-team coach Danny Webb said at Friday morning’s pre-match press conference.

"The club will reassess everything after the weekend.

"In terms of recruitment, I can’t give you any answers on that.

"My job is day-by-day, taking training and leading the team tomorrow down at Eastleigh and then it will get reassessed.

"The board is happy and willing for me just to do that day-by-day until things get resolved.

"In terms of signings, that is not happening at the minute. Going forward, who knows. But at the time being I think the pause button has been hit on anything that was planned.”

The Spireites dropped to second in the table following the midweek results but they are only one point behind leaders Stockport.

Webb, who was the assistant manager at Leyton Orient when they got promoted to the National League, will be in charge for Saturday’s televised match at Eastleigh.

He added: "What is different about this is that when managers leave, usually they leave a club in a very bad position or a poor position. At the moment, with the situation where the manager is away temporarily, we are second in the league so there is not much that has to be changed. We have been flying, we have lost two games all year.

"I said to the boys yesterday that it would be a much worse situation if we were going to Eastleigh tomorrow bottom of the league, which this club has been in before, so it is a good position to be in. This type of pressure is much better than if you are actually down the bottom of the league.”