Luke Garrard, manager of Boreham Wood.

Tshimanga won a penalty against his former club which Rowe hammered home.

Tshimanga then doubled the Spireites’ lead before half-time with a clinical strike from the edge of the area.

Former Town man Evans pulled a goal back following a mistake by Scott Loach but then saw red late on after receiving a second yellow card.

On the game, Garrard said: “If I could nail it down I would say that Kabs and Danny Rowe were massive pluses for Chesterfield, I think they were the key difference with their movement.

"I don’t think we started great, we conceded the penalty and then I thought we had a 10-15 minute spell where we got on top and then they go and get the second.

"I said pre-match that the business we have done with Kabby is brilliant, but I also said that if he scores the goals that get Chesterfield out of the division then it would be the best piece of business James Rowe has done. I knew he was going to cause us a problem, he won the penalty and he scored the (second) goal, it is fine margins in football and that is where I don’t think we were productive enough in the offensive areas this afternoon."

On Evans, he added: "I said on his departure from the pitch about how I spoke about having class, there is two minutes to play, we have got 16 players, a tight-knit group, a good group, (our success) is going to be based on whether we get suspensions and injuries and Will has obviously got a suspension now for King’s Lynn.