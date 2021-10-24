Chesterfield's strikers were the 'key difference', says Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard
Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard said Chesterfield’s strikers Kabongo Tshimanga and Danny Rowe were the ‘key difference’ and that Will Evans was ‘silly’ for getting himself sent off late on.
Tshimanga won a penalty against his former club which Rowe hammered home.
Tshimanga then doubled the Spireites’ lead before half-time with a clinical strike from the edge of the area.
Former Town man Evans pulled a goal back following a mistake by Scott Loach but then saw red late on after receiving a second yellow card.
On the game, Garrard said: “If I could nail it down I would say that Kabs and Danny Rowe were massive pluses for Chesterfield, I think they were the key difference with their movement.
"I don’t think we started great, we conceded the penalty and then I thought we had a 10-15 minute spell where we got on top and then they go and get the second.
"I said pre-match that the business we have done with Kabby is brilliant, but I also said that if he scores the goals that get Chesterfield out of the division then it would be the best piece of business James Rowe has done. I knew he was going to cause us a problem, he won the penalty and he scored the (second) goal, it is fine margins in football and that is where I don’t think we were productive enough in the offensive areas this afternoon."
On Evans, he added: "I said on his departure from the pitch about how I spoke about having class, there is two minutes to play, we have got 16 players, a tight-knit group, a good group, (our success) is going to be based on whether we get suspensions and injuries and Will has obviously got a suspension now for King’s Lynn.
"He is a 29-year-old adult, I just think it is silly, I am just so disappointed in the manner in which he gets himself sent off. I am disappointed that he has gone from ‘hero’ to’ ‘zero’. He knows that, I have not got to harp on about it but he is an experienced pro and it is a silly decision on his part to get the second yellow.”