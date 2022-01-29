With manager James Rowe suspended over misconduct allegations and not at the game, Webb was in charge and he was a ‘proud’ man at full-time after Curtis Weston’s stunning 89th minute volley pinched all three points for Town to send them back up to second in the National League after dropping to fifth before kick-off.

"The way they played today was so mature, without patronising them it was a grown-up performance, it was a top of the league performance in loads of different ways but it is just one performance,” Webb said.

“I would be lying if I said I would not have taken a nil-nil with five minutes to go with balls coming into our box so that (the late winner) is the cherry on the top and I could not have wished for a better person and a better professional to score that goal.

First-team coach Danny Webb.

"Was it a beautiful, attractive game of football? No. But the boys showed real character and played for the badge. They looked after each other, worked their socks off, stuck to the game plan and they had each other’s backs. They should be very proud of themselves but it is just one result.”

It was a game of few chances and the second-half was a non-event until Weston’s brilliant winner.

He added: "We got a little bit of luck here and there but we defended the box fantastic, nobody ducked out of a tackle and it was streetwise.

"I don’t think you could have written it that Curtis Weston would score a goal of that quality in front of our fans.

"The strike was fantastic and I thought we managed the three minutes after that really well. People laugh at that but those last three minutes were professional and mature. I keep sayng it but to get promoted you have to have those things every week.