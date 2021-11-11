Chesterfield's National League promotion rivals set to lose manager to League Two club

Reports today suggest Hartlepool United are close to appointing Bromley’s Andy Woodman as their new boss.

The deal is reportedly close and confirmation could be imminent.

Hartlepool are searching for a new manager after Dave Challinor, who led them to promotion to the Football League last season, dropped back down to the National League to take over at Stockport County last week.

Hartlepool United's Victoria Park stadium.

Woodman was appointed Bromley manager in March this year and guided them to the National League play-offs, losing to Hartlepool in the eliminator round.

Bromley are currently fourth, one place and two points below the Spireites having played a game fewer.

Woodman, 50, is a former Arsenal goalkeeping coach and he has also been at Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic and Newcastle United.