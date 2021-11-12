Chesterfield's Technique Stadium.

The rearranged fixture will take place on Tuesday, December 21 at 7.30pm live on BT Sport.

The game had been set for Saturday, December 4 but was postponed because of the Spireites’ involvement in the FA Cup.

Town’s second round tie at Salford City will be broadcast live on ITV4 on Sunday, December 4 at 5.15pm.