Chesterfield's National League clash against rivals Notts County selected for TV coverage

Chesterfield’s home game against rivals Notts County has been selected for TV coverage.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:34 pm
Chesterfield's Technique Stadium.

The rearranged fixture will take place on Tuesday, December 21 at 7.30pm live on BT Sport.

The game had been set for Saturday, December 4 but was postponed because of the Spireites’ involvement in the FA Cup.

Town’s second round tie at Salford City will be broadcast live on ITV4 on Sunday, December 4 at 5.15pm.

Chesterfield lost to Notts County in the play-offs last season but are currently four points ahead of them.

