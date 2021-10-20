The Spireites have got eight players in the treatment room, which makes the fact they have only lost one in 11 even more impressive.

They are all at different stages of their recovery, with some due back in around six weeks and others towards the end of the season.

Let’s take a look at when we might see some of them back in action...

Jack Clarke is one of several Chesterfield players out injured.

Haydn Hollis

The centre-back ruptured his achilles in April in the match against Eastleigh and was ruled out for around six or seven months.

Unfortunately, as the 29-year-old was approaching his return to contact training, in September he suffered a recurrence of the same injury.

Hollis will be hoping he can play some part in the campaign before it comes to an end but it is a long road back for him.

George Carline

Last season’s player of the year suffered a fractured knee cap in a tackle in the game against Wrexham on October 5.

The full-back is set to be out for five months so he will not be available until the latter part of the season at the earliest.

Curtis Weston

The 34-year-old injured an ankle ligament in a tackle against Southend United on October 9.

He was sent for a scan and ruled out for six or seven weeks so he will be back mid to late November.

Saidou Khan

The summer signing tweaked a knee ligament against Southend.

Like Weston, he was ruled out for six or seven weeks.

Jack Clarke

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the draw against Bromley at the start of September.

The former Aston Villa man is expected to be back towards the end of November.

Manager James Rowe said Clarke’s injury was the only one which could have possibly been avoided.

"I take a little bit of responsibility for that one because where he is in his development, we were working on his power and that is the only muscle injury that we have had,” he told the DT.

Joe Rowley

The 22-year-old injured his ankle playing his last game on loan at King’s Lynn Town last Saturday after Chesterfield recalled him the day before.

An X-ray revealed he has not fractured it and he will be assessed this week.

Tom Denton

The striker first suffered a knee injury against Sutton United last December and required surgery - ruling him out for the rest of the season.

He returned in pre-season but then he injured his other knee and had another operation in August.

The 32-year-old will hopefully be able to play some part this season.

Akwasi Asante

The fan favourite ruptured his ACL against Boreham Wood in April and was ruled out for nine months.

He is back running and kicking a ball and has spent some time at St George’s Park.