Southend’s double relegation out of the Football League and then finding themselves near the bottom of the National League in their first season in non-league virtually mirrors that of Chesterfield a couple of years ago so it was good to see our supporters showing solidarity with them at Roots Hall on Saturday.

Two away games in a week and more injuries again proves why James Rowe was keen to have two quality players for each position. Depending on the outcome of potential injuries to Fraser Kerr, Curtis Weston and Saidou Khan, who all had to come off against Southend, Rowe might be forced to bring in a loan or two until they return.

Next opponents Curzon Ashton present an interesting FA Cup challenge and one that the home side will be relishing. The Nash sit fifth in the National League North and had chalked up four straight wins before losing 2-0 at Farsley Celtic on Saturday.

Kabongo Tshimanga pictured in action for Chesterfield against Southend. Image: GRAHAM WHITBY BOOT/SUFC

For travelling fans to the Tameside Stadium, it is a 30-minute tram ride from the centre of Manchester to Ashton West, which takes in an interesting football landscape. You go past Manchester City’s stadium and then you can see the floodlights at Droylsden, which will remain switched off in our honour!