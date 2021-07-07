Chesterfield's full fixture list for 2021/2022 National League season
Chesterfield will start the 2021/2022 National League season away at Aldershot Town on Saturday, August 21.
The Spireites’ first home game of the new campaign comes a week later against Wealdstone.
There is no Boxing Day fixture this year but the Blues will host Halifax on December 28 and King’s Lynn Town on January 2.
The last away match is a trip to Torquay United on May 7 before finishing the season at home to Woking.
Town will visit newly relegated sides Southend United away on October 9 and Grimsby Town on December 11. The reverse fixtures will take place on March 5 and April 2 respectively.
James Rowe’s men will host Notts County, who beat them in the play-offs last season, on December 4 and visit Meadow Lane on March 26.
FULL FIXTURE LIST
AUGUST
Aldershot Town (A) Saturday 21
Wealdstone (H) Saturday 28
King’s Lynn Town (A) Monday 30
SEPTEMBER
Bromley (H) Saturday 4
Dover Athletic (A) Saturday 11
Barnet (H) Tuesday 14
Woking (A) Saturday 18
Torquay United (H) Saturday 25
OCTOBER
Yeovil Town (H) Saturday 2
Wrexham (A) Tuesday 5
Southend United (A) Saturday 9
Boreham Wood (H) Saturday 23
Eastleigh (H) Tuesday 26
Dagenham and Redbridge (A) Saturday 30
NOVEMBER
Weymouth (H) Saturday 13
Solihull Moors (A) Saturday 20
Altrincham (H) Tuesday 23
Maidenhead United (A) Saturday 27
DECEMBER
Notts County (H) Saturday 4
Grimsby Town (A) Saturday 11
FC Halifax Town (H) Tuesday 28
JANUARY
King’s Lynn Town (H) Sunday 2
Stockport County (A) Saturday 8
Aldershot Town (H) Saturday 22
Barnet (A) Tuesday 25
Eastleigh (A) Saturday 29
FEBRUARY
Dagenham and Redbridge (H) Saturday 5
Weymouth (A) Saturday 12
Solihull Moors (H) Saturday 19
Wrexham (H) Tuesday 22
Yeovil Town (A) Saturday 26
MARCH
Southend United (H) Saturday 5
Boreham Wood (A) Saturday 12
Maidenhead United (H) Saturday 19
Altrincham (A) Tuesday 22
Notts County (A) Saturday 26
APRIL
Grimsby Town (H) Saturday 2
Wealdstone (A) Saturday 9
FC Halifax Town (A) Monday 18
Dover Athletic (H) Saturday 23
Bromley (A) Saturday 30
MAY
Stockport County (H) Monday 2
Torquay United (A) Saturday 7
Woking (H) Sunday 15