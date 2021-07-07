The Spireites will start the new season away at Aldershot Town.

The Spireites’ first home game of the new campaign comes a week later against Wealdstone.

There is no Boxing Day fixture this year but the Blues will host Halifax on December 28 and King’s Lynn Town on January 2.

The last away match is a trip to Torquay United on May 7 before finishing the season at home to Woking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town will visit newly relegated sides Southend United away on October 9 and Grimsby Town on December 11. The reverse fixtures will take place on March 5 and April 2 respectively.

James Rowe’s men will host Notts County, who beat them in the play-offs last season, on December 4 and visit Meadow Lane on March 26.

FULL FIXTURE LIST

AUGUST

Aldershot Town (A) Saturday 21

Wealdstone (H) Saturday 28

King’s Lynn Town (A) Monday 30

SEPTEMBER

Bromley (H) Saturday 4

Dover Athletic (A) Saturday 11

Barnet (H) Tuesday 14

Woking (A) Saturday 18

Torquay United (H) Saturday 25

OCTOBER

Yeovil Town (H) Saturday 2

Wrexham (A) Tuesday 5

Southend United (A) Saturday 9

Boreham Wood (H) Saturday 23

Eastleigh (H) Tuesday 26

Dagenham and Redbridge (A) Saturday 30

NOVEMBER

Weymouth (H) Saturday 13

Solihull Moors (A) Saturday 20

Altrincham (H) Tuesday 23

Maidenhead United (A) Saturday 27

DECEMBER

Notts County (H) Saturday 4

Grimsby Town (A) Saturday 11

FC Halifax Town (H) Tuesday 28

JANUARY

King’s Lynn Town (H) Sunday 2

Stockport County (A) Saturday 8

Aldershot Town (H) Saturday 22

Barnet (A) Tuesday 25

Eastleigh (A) Saturday 29

FEBRUARY

Dagenham and Redbridge (H) Saturday 5

Weymouth (A) Saturday 12

Solihull Moors (H) Saturday 19

Wrexham (H) Tuesday 22

Yeovil Town (A) Saturday 26

MARCH

Southend United (H) Saturday 5

Boreham Wood (A) Saturday 12

Maidenhead United (H) Saturday 19

Altrincham (A) Tuesday 22

Notts County (A) Saturday 26

APRIL

Grimsby Town (H) Saturday 2

Wealdstone (A) Saturday 9

FC Halifax Town (A) Monday 18

Dover Athletic (H) Saturday 23

Bromley (A) Saturday 30

MAY

Stockport County (H) Monday 2

Torquay United (A) Saturday 7