Chesterfield have been linked with a move for Chorley striker Harry Cardwell, 25.

And we understand they had a bid rejected for Notts County star Callum Roberts, 24, earlier in the week.

It comes as Jack Clarke has been ruled out for the season and Danny Rowe has not played since October due to a health issue.

On the recent transfer speculation, Rowe said: “I don’t like to comment on other players that are not ours – I won’t do that.

"We are looking to add because we have lost Jack Clarke. Danny Rowe, at the moment, we are not when he can integrate back into the team.

“To lose technicians like Jack and Danny is a big blow for us. We need to replace them and I am working hard to do that.