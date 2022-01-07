Chesterfield 'working hard' on incomings amid links to Notts County's Callum Roberts and Chorley's Harry Cardwell

The Spireites are ‘working hard’ to bring in some new additions.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 7th January 2022, 12:25 pm
The Spireites are being linked with a move for Chorley striker Harry Cardwell.

Chesterfield have been linked with a move for Chorley striker Harry Cardwell, 25.

And we understand they had a bid rejected for Notts County star Callum Roberts, 24, earlier in the week.

It comes as Jack Clarke has been ruled out for the season and Danny Rowe has not played since October due to a health issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

On the recent transfer speculation, Rowe said: “I don’t like to comment on other players that are not ours – I won’t do that.

"We are looking to add because we have lost Jack Clarke. Danny Rowe, at the moment, we are not when he can integrate back into the team.

“To lose technicians like Jack and Danny is a big blow for us. We need to replace them and I am working hard to do that.

"I won’t go into specifics about players until they are signed up and our player.”

ChesterfieldDanny RoweChorleyNotts County