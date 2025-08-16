Chesterfield beat Bristol Rovers 3-1. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield’s 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers was a ‘great way’ to bounce back after defeat to bitter rivals Mansfield Town.

That was the feeling in the Spireites camp after they scored two late goals to beat 10-man Rovers and record a third straight league win.

“It was a great way to come back after the disappointment of Tuesday night,” Danny Webb said. “And it was disappointing because of who we played and who we lost to. Hopefully that win today has made the heartache of Tuesday a little easier to take. Football doesn’t stand still for anyone and now we are top of the league.”

Joel Senior was sent off for Rovers on 39 minutes and Tom Naylor headed the opener two minutes later. Isaac Hutchinson equalised on 68 minutes before two goals in the last six minutes sealed a third successive win in the league for the Blues.

On the performance, Webb said: “Very good in patches. We created a lot of chances. A lot of missed chances. We are disappointed with their goal which came from a second and third phase of a corner. But two of our goals were from set-pieces so I suppose it was a game of set-pieces in terms of goals. But we did create a lot of good stuff in open play so we were disappointed that we did not put the game to bed before they equalised.”

Adam Lewis and Liam Mandeville both came off the bench to provide assists for the winning goals from Kyle McFadzean and Armando Dobra with the clock ticking down. Webb continued: “When they equalised you felt the momentum shift, albeit briefly, but we stood strong and defended well. I thought the substitutions were great from the gaffer and that shows the importance of the squad we have got.”

Senior was shown a straight red card after he was judged to have hauled down Dobra. On that decision, Webb told the DT: “Dobs is through on goal, he has gone down, it’s a foul, is it a red card with a one-on-one? I’d have to see it back. I don’t see too many teams having sympathy with us when decisions don’t go our way so we can’t be soft the other way. I think they certainly think it is harsh. But I saw Armando Dobra running through and was taken down. You would like to think you win the game regardless. But we felt a lot went against us the other night in terms of decisions so we certainly don't have any sympathy for Bristol Rovers.”

Chesterfield return to action on Tuesday night away at Gillingham.