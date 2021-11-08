The FA Cup second round draw has been made.

The tie will be played between Friday, December 3 and Monday, December 6.

The Spireites booked their place in the second round with a 3-1 win against Southend United on Saturday.

Salford, who are currently 19th in League Two, beat Dagenham and Redbridge in the first round.

Town are playing in the second round of the competition for the first time since 2018.