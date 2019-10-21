Chesterfield will play League One club at home in FA Cup first round if they beat Wrexham

Chesterfield will play League One Rochdale at the Proact in the FA Cup first round if they beat Wrexham tomorrow night.

The Spireites drew 1-1 against the Red Dragons on Saturday and the sides meet again in the reply at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night.

Rochdale are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy and are currently 14th in League One with four wins from 13 matches.

The tie will be played over the weekend starting November 30.

