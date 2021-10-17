The draw for the FA Cup first round has been made.

First round ties are due to be held between Friday, November 5 and Monday, November 8.

Managerless Southend made a formal approach to speak to Spireites boss James Rowe earlier this week but it was rejected.

Town beat the Shrimpers, who are fourth bottom of the National League, 4-0 at Roots Hall last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield booked their place in the first round with a 4-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

The victory banked them £9,375 in prize money.