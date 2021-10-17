Chesterfield will host National League rivals in FA Cup first round
Chesterfield will be at home to National League rivals Southend United in the FA Cup first round.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 1:29 pm
First round ties are due to be held between Friday, November 5 and Monday, November 8.
Managerless Southend made a formal approach to speak to Spireites boss James Rowe earlier this week but it was rejected.
Town beat the Shrimpers, who are fourth bottom of the National League, 4-0 at Roots Hall last weekend.
Chesterfield booked their place in the first round with a 4-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Saturday.
The victory banked them £9,375 in prize money.
Winning clubs in the first round get £22,629.