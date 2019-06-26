Chesterfield will be the real winners from goalkeeper battle says new recruit

Luke Coddington says Chesterfield will be the real winners from his upcoming battle with Shwan Jalal.

The goalkeeper, who became a Spireite last week, has endured a frustrating few years since joining Huddersfield Town in 2016.

At the age of 24, he’s yet to enjoy a season of regular first team football and 21 of his 22 career league appearances have come through loan spells.

“It’s been very frustrating,” he said, after penning a two-year deal at the Proact last week.

“I dropped down from Huddersfield, I left there because I wanted game time and just the way it fell, the (Northampton) manager who signed me got sacked two weeks after I got there.

“The club was in a bit of instability, we went through four managers in 18 months and it was hard to get my feet under the table.

“I never really got a chance.”

Coddington is grateful for the opportunities he did gain, while out on loan with National League outfits.

“I played a few games for Wrexham, a few games for Guiseley,” he said.

“I can’t speak highly enough of both clubs really, they gave me invaluable experience that hopefully I can use here.”

Those two spells with Wrexham and a four month stint at Guiseley gave him first hand experience of the division his new club call home.

“It’s brilliant,” he said of the National League.

“Now it’s more of a League Three.

“The football, from playing League One and watching League Two, isn’t that much different.

“The best set-up team wins. Organisation is key in the lower leagues, hopefully we’ll have that.”

The two-year deal he was handed by John Sheridan comes with no guarantees of first team football.

Coddington knows he’s got a battle on his hands to wrestle the number one spot from the experienced Jalal.

But he welcomes the challenge and sees clear benefits for the club.

“(Sheridan) said come in, put your mark down, challenge for the shirt.

“I know Shwan from my time at Wrexham before.

“It’ll be a good competition.

“It’s only good for the club that both keepers are fighting for the number one shirt.

“It can only be a positive thing.

“If he’s playing I’ll want his shirt and if I’m playing I’ll want his shirt.

“That’s the best thing for the club, both keepers fighting to play, wanting to keep the shirt.

“Hopefully we can get the promotion we both want.”