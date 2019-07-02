Chesterfield Wembley winner's 'warped sense of humour' helping him through dark days as he battles cancer yet again

Chesterfield Wembley winner Tony Lormor says his 'warped sense of humour' is helping him through a fourth battle with cancer.

The popular ex Spireite spent three years at Saltergate, scoring at Wembley to help Town overcome Bury in the 1995 Division Three play-off final.

He hit the net 35 times in Chesterfield colours, playing over 100 times in the Football League.

Later he would work in the club's academy and serve as kit man.

Lormor was instrumental in the launch of the Chesterfield FC Former Players Association last summer.

On 26th April he announced, on Twitter, that he'd beaten cancer for a third time and received the all-clear at Chesterfield Royal Hospital's NGS Macmillan Unit.

But just a month later he confirmed that the cancer, follicular lymphoma, had returned aggressively and he began chemotherapy treatment at the start of June.

The 48-year-old, who counts Newcastle United, Lincoln City, Peterborough, Preston, Mansfield and Hartlepool among his former clubs, has started a blog in which he's revealed what helps him through the difficult days.

"I just wanted to recap over the last three weeks, which have gone in the blink of an eye, of how my thoughts and feelings around cancer, treatment and life in general has been," he wrote.

"I have probably come across most emotions from a feeling of despair to uncontrollable euphoria during this time.

"One weekend I woke up and felt completely hopeless and that I would never get over having cancer. I kept thinking, no one recovers from chemotherapy and its going to be a slow road to death, thankfully those thoughts passed quite quickly and I remembered all of the people I knew that had been successful in the treatments and were living happy normal lives.

"I also believe I have a great outlook on life and quite a warped sense of humour (not sure everyone one agrees with that) and hopefully you see that in the upcoming blogs, but find this a massive help to get through the dark days. Laughing and joking certainly helps to lift the mood and I always think that, if this all goes tits up, then I have had pretty good innings and can have no complaints."

Lormor, an ambassador for the Lymphoma Association, has taken the advice of his brother and booked in a holiday for early next year, in order to keep looking to the future.

"I also think having something to look forward to and setting yourself goals is an important part of this process," he wrote.

"One thing my brother, Craig, said to me at the outset and it has stuck with me was 'once this is all over with, get yourself back to the Maldives.' From that statement, I have booked a holiday in February in the Southern Hemisphere and that is what I am striving for and looking forward too."

You can read Tony's blog by clicking HERE