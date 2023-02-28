News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield vs Wrexham LIVE: Updates, line-ups and odds as Spireites look to end winless run

Chesterfield will take on Wrexham away tonight (7.45 KO) as they aim to end their eight-game winless streak.

By Tom Hardwick
51 minutes ago

Our reporter Tom Hardwick will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction from this evening’s trip to North Wales.

Chesterfield take on Wrexham tonight at the Racecourse Ground. Credit: Dean Atkins Photography
Chesterfield take on Wrexham tonight at the Racecourse Ground. Credit: Dean Atkins Photography

Chesterfield vs Wrexham LIVE: Build-up, line-ups and odds

Spireites travel to North Wales for Wrexham clash

Chesterfield are set to face Wrexham tonight (7.45pm KO) at the Racecourse Ground, as they look to arrest a poor run of form that has seen them go eight games without a win. Their task is certainly not an easy one - coming up against a Wrexham side that are unbeaten in 21 league games. A win tonight would not only put a dent in Wrexham’s title hopes, but would give the Spireites the kick-start they need as they begin to look nervously over their shoulders at the likes of Southend, Eastleigh and Boreham Wood.

Latest odds

Wrexham: 4/6

Draw: 13/5

Chesterfield: 7/2

(Sky Bet)

