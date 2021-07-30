LiveChesterfield vs Port Vale LIVE: James Wilson's great strike gives visitors lead in pre-season match
Chesterfield play Port Vale in a pre-season friendly at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites beat Bradford City 2-1 in midweek and they will be aiming to overcome another League Two side this afternoon.
Port Vale get their campaign underway next weekend so we should see them name a strong line-up.
Town still have three more weeks until the National League season starts.
Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Port Vale: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:17
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Port Vale (3pm KO)
- James Wilson gives visitors lead with great strike on 36 minutes
- XI: Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Grimes; King, Weston, McCourt, Mandeville, Miller; Rowe, Payne. Subs: Clarke, Khan, Oyeleke, Tyson, Rowley, Carline, trialist x3.
- Minute’s applause for Ernie Moss before kick-off
- Spireites’ National League season starts August 21
- Vale begin League Two campaign August 7
Great defending
Outstanding defending from Weston to get a touch to Benning’s inviting cross which Proctor was about to turn home.
Second-half line-up is:
Loach; Carline, Weston, Grimes; King, Khan, Oyeleke, Mandeville, Miller; Rowe, Payne.
George Carline, Saidou Khan and Manny Oyeleke replace Fraser Kerr, Gavin Gunning and Jak McCourt.
First minutes of pre-season for Carline, who is playing right centre-back.
Curtis Weston appears to be playing centre-half as well in place of Gunning.
Half-time
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Port Vale
James Wilson’s great strike has the visitors ahead at the break.
Payne side-foots a volley at Covolan from about 10 yards from Mandeville’s dinked cross. Payne was involved in some good play in the build-up
Opportunity
Half chance for Grimes at the back post after Rowe flicked on Miller’s corner. Six minutes to the break. 0-1.
Goal for Port Vale: 0-1
James Wilson with a great strike into the top corner.
36 minutes played, 0-1.
Danny Rowe
Vale goalkeeper Lucas Covolan parries Danny Rowe’s 25-yarder. Good strike, as always.
35 gone, 0-0.
Goal ruled out
For Port Vale. Offside. Looked the correct call.
No goals after half an hour.
Not a classic but Chesterfield are fairly comfortable.
Still goalless
15 minutes played, still 0-0.
Probably an equal amount of possession for each team so far.
No clear-cut chances yet.
Still 0-0.
Vale’s Johnson called Loach into action from a set-piece but it was an easy save.
The Spireites have had two corners, with Grimes heading over from one of them.
Early booking
For Chesterfield’s Jeff King after a late challenge on Mal Benning. Two minutes played.
MInute’s applause
We’ve just had a minute’s applause for Ernie Moss, who of course played for both these sides.
And both sets of players have just taken the knee.
We are now underway.
Here we go!
The teams are out and we are about to get underway here at the Technique.
Stay with us for live updates from the next 90 minutes.
COYB!