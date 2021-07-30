They have already played six pre-season friendlies, winning two and losing four, including a 2-1 home loss in midweek against Sheffield Wednesday.

It has been a summer of change at Vale, with as many as 11 new signings arriving, including former Manchester United youngster James Wilson, experienced striker Michael Proctor and former Mansfield pair Mal Benning and Aidan Stone.

They have also delved into the National League to sign goalkeeper Lucas Covolan from Torquay United and Ryan Johnson and Lewis Cass who were both part of Hartlepool United’s promotion success last season.

Managed by Darrell Clarke, who took over in February, the Valiants finished 13th last season and are 16/1 to win the title this time.

Clarke, who led Bristol Rovers from the National League to League One in successive promotions, is assisted by former Premier League midfielder Dean Whitehead, while ex-Mansfield and Barnsley boss David Flitcroft is director of football.

The obvious connection between the two clubs is the legendary Ernie Moss, who was signed by Vale from Chesterfield in June 1981 for a fee of £12,000.

The striker was Vale’s top goalscorer and player of the year in the 1981/82 season, netting 28 goals in 84 appearances in all competitions.

He was also part of the side which were promoted the following year.