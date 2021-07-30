LiveChesterfield vs Port Vale LIVE: Build-up to kick-off in pre-season friendly
Chesterfield play Port Vale in a pre-season friendly at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites beat Bradford City 2-1 in midweek and they will be aiming to overcome another League Two side this afternoon.
Port Vale get their campaign underway next weekend so we should see them name a strong line-up.
Town still have three more weeks until the National League season starts.
Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Port Vale: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Port Vale (3pm KO)
- Minute’s applause for Ernie Moss before kick-off
- Spireites’ National League season starts August 21
- Vale begin League Two campaign August 7
The Spireites play Port Vale for the first time in more than three years on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.
It is that time of the football season when teams up and down the country give an opportunity to trialists to impress.
Lowdown on today’s opponents
They have already played six pre-season friendlies, winning two and losing four, including a 2-1 home loss in midweek against Sheffield Wednesday.
It has been a summer of change at Vale, with as many as 11 new signings arriving, including former Manchester United youngster James Wilson, experienced striker Michael Proctor and former Mansfield pair Mal Benning and Aidan Stone.
They have also delved into the National League to sign goalkeeper Lucas Covolan from Torquay United and Ryan Johnson and Lewis Cass who were both part of Hartlepool United’s promotion success last season.
Managed by Darrell Clarke, who took over in February, the Valiants finished 13th last season and are 16/1 to win the title this time.
Clarke, who led Bristol Rovers from the National League to League One in successive promotions, is assisted by former Premier League midfielder Dean Whitehead, while ex-Mansfield and Barnsley boss David Flitcroft is director of football.
The obvious connection between the two clubs is the legendary Ernie Moss, who was signed by Vale from Chesterfield in June 1981 for a fee of £12,000.
The striker was Vale’s top goalscorer and player of the year in the 1981/82 season, netting 28 goals in 84 appearances in all competitions.
He was also part of the side which were promoted the following year.
Speaking after Ernie passed away earlier this month, Port Vale club historian Phil Sherwin, said: “He was a thorn in our flesh for years before he came to Vale because he always used to score against us. I think that’s why we signed him – to stop him!”
Minute’s applause for Ernie
There will be a minute’s applause for Ernie Moss before today’s match.
Chesterfield said in a statement: “A minute’s applause was held before the midweek game against Bradford City. It was felt that as Ernie also played for Port Vale during his distinguished career, a similar tribute would take place to allow both sets of supporters to honour him.
”Ernie’s funeral service will take place next Friday. After a lap of honour at the Technique Stadium, followed by a minute’s applause at 3pm, the service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium at 3.10pm.”
It’s matchday again as Chesterfield host Port Vale in a pre-season friendly (3pm KO).
Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.