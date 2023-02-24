Chesterfield vs Oldham Athletic LIVE: Five changes for Spireites and Rowe returns to squad
Chesterfield are looking to end their seven-game winless streak with a victory over Oldham Athletic today (3.00pm KO).
Our reporter Tom Hardwick will be at the match to bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield vs Oldham Athletic LIVE UPDATES
More Chesterfield pressure to end the half, but King’s corner does not lead to a chance and the whistle is blown. The Spireites have seen most of the ball and have created a number of chances, but remain 1-0 down after Green’s early opener. The home side will perhaps feel unlucky to be losing this one - and Colclough certainly looks like the man to turn things around here.
45’: Marauding run from Colclough and he plays Mandeville in, but his ball across the box is blocked. Corner comes to nothing for Chesterfield.
44:’ Colclough’s great ball into the box is wasted - seems there was some miscommunication between Banks and Mandeville as to who was going to strike. Colclough has been a bright spark for the Spireites so far.
42’: Banks should do better here - has plenty of time to strike the ball after a good save from Norman fell to him, but he delays and loses the ball.
40’: Oldaker hits the wall with his effort. Clements plays the ball into the box but Oldham clear their lines.
39’: Free kick after McCallum was fouled outside the Oldham box - following more good work from Colclough.
37’: Colclough beats Will Sutton and is clipped on the edge of the box by Green - looked a foul from here but the referee doesn’t blow his whistle.
36’: Ellis Chapman is released down the left hand side for Oldham - he was afforded lots of space but fires well over from range.
A somewhat strange opening 30 minutes for Chesterfield here. They have dominated possession and created chances, but Oldham have scored from their only real venture into Chesterfield’s half. McCallum’s acrobatic effort from a deflected shot after yet another corner is straight into the hands of Norman in Oldham’s goal.