“York are not technically safe, others may disagree, but until you are mathematically safe players won’t take it for granted. They have had a good run, I think they have got seven points from their last 12 games, which is not bad at all.

“They have had a real topsy-turvy season. I think there is a bit of confusion from their supporters about what next season brings.

“They have got some good players. The lad (Shaq) Forde was at Watford briefly when I was there and (Lennell) John Lewis has been there and done it so they have got players at both ends of the spectrum.