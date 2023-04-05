Chesterfield v York City LIVE: Olly Dyson cancels out Liam Mandeville opener in National League clash
Chesterfield host York City today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites could go third with a win, but that depends on what Woking do at Dorking Wanderers.
Today’s opponents York are 16th and eight points clear of the drop zone.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v York City: LIVE UPDATES
McLaughlin finds the bottom corner from the edge of the box after Banks headed away a corner.
73 on the clock.
The visitors take the lead and it’s a mistake from Fitzsimons. He tries to clear up field, it goes straight to Duckworth, and he fires it in from distance.
Chesterfield have it all to do now.
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 York City
Two good goals from Mandeville and Dyson means the score is level at the break. Spireites have controlled possession but not created loads. York have had two good chances for Forde and John Lewis. Dyson hit a post from distance as well.
A long ball is nodded into the path of Dyson who takes a touch and volleys into the far corner from distance. Great strike, to be fair.