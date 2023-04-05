Chesterfield v York City LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-ups, referee and odds
Chesterfield host York City today in the National League (3pm KO).
Today’s opponents York are 16th and eight points clear of the drop zone.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v York City: LIVE UPDATES
We will go for an unchanged line-up with Dobra missing out but with Asante back on the bench.
4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dallas, Colclough; McCallum.
Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Asante, Quigley.
Is of course on loan from Chesterfield to York but he can’t play against his parent club as part of the terms of the loan deal.
Armando Dobra (hamstring) remains a doubt but has not been completely ruled out of today’s game.
Akwasi Asante has trained and is available for selection.
“York are not technically safe, others may disagree, but until you are mathematically safe players won’t take it for granted. They have had a good run, I think they have got seven points from their last 12 games, which is not bad at all.
“They have had a real topsy-turvy season. I think there is a bit of confusion from their supporters about what next season brings.
“They have got some good players. The lad (Shaq) Forde was at Watford briefly when I was there and (Lennell) John Lewis has been there and done it so they have got players at both ends of the spectrum.
“We are going to have to be on our game. They are certainly not a naive team. They had a really good result against Barnet and they played really well so they will be coming here fearless.”
5-3-2: Whitley; Hurst, Duckworth, Ellis, Crookes, Whittle; McLaughlin, Hancox, Dyson; Forde, Lenell John-Lewis.
Ryan Fallowfield missed the Barnet match after failing a late fitness test but could be back in contention.
Nathan Thomas will be missing and is unlikely to play again this season, whilst Dan Pybus will also miss the game with a calf injury.
Frasr Kerr will also be missing and Ethan Ross in goal too, after suffering two concussions in the same season.
Is Lenell John-Lewis with 12 goals in 37 games.
Shaqai Forde, aged 18, on loan from Watford, has eight goals in 15 appearances, after joining in December.
Finished 1-1 back in October. King put Town ahead after nine minutes but Mitch Hancox equalised on 78 minutes.
Today’s opponents are 10th in the form guide at the moment after winning three, drawing one and losing two of their last six games.