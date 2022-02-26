Chesterfield v Yeovil Town LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield entertain Yeovil Town at the Technique Stadium today (5.20pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 4:05 pm
Chesterfield v Yeovil Town - live updates.

The Spireites are without a win in four games and Paul Cook is still searching for his first victory as manager.

Yeovil Town are 13th in the league table and will be out for revenge after the Blues won 2-0 at Huish Park in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Our reporter Liam Norclfife is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Yeovil Town: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:32

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Yeovil Town (5.20pm KO)
  • One change for Chesterfield as Jeff King returns from suspension to replace Tyrone Williams.
  • Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Kerr, Williams, Khan, Rowley, Denton.
  • Spireites 2nd; Glovers 13th
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:32

Former Spireites Grant Smith and Adi Yussuf start for Yeovil

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:27

Chesterfield team news confirmed - one change

One change for Chesterfield as Jeff King returns from suspension to replace Tyrone Williams.

(I think 4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley.

Subs: Kerr, Williams, Khan, Rowley, Denton.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:13

Classy tribute

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:05

Liam’s arrived

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:56

Don’t forget

That today’s kick’s off is 5.20pm.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:52

Our thoughts are with them all

'I am terrified for their lives'- expats in Derbyshire and Ukrainian Spireites express fears on Russian invasion

Ukrainians in Derbyshire, or with links to the county, have spoken to the Derbyshire Times about their fears following the Russian invasion of their country on Thursday.

Friday, 25 February, 2022, 14:27

In case you missed it

Who is out and when could they be back? - Round-up of Chesterfield's big injury list

Injuries have been a consistent theme throughout Chesterfield’s season and they have as many as nine players in the treatment room at the moment.

Friday, 25 February, 2022, 14:25

BIG INTERVIEW

BIG INTERVIEW: Laurence Maguire on 'wide open' title race, Cook's tactical tweaks and overcoming injury

Laurence Maguire says the National League title race is still ‘wide open’ and that it is time for Chesterfield to ‘step up’ now.

Friday, 25 February, 2022, 14:24

Liam’s predicted line-up

I’m going for just the one change from the midweek defeat to Wrexham with Jeff King, who is back from a three-match ban, returning in place of Tyrone Williams.

(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Maguire, Grimes, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Kerr, Khan, Rowley, Denton.

Friday, 25 February, 2022, 14:20

Yeovil’s team news

Striker Olufela Olomola is ‘unlikely’ to be included in the squad due to an injury he sustained against Maidenhead United on Tuesday evening, according to Yeovil boss Darren Sarll.

Max Hunt remains sidelined.

Dale Gorman is suspended.

