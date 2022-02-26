Chesterfield v Yeovil Town LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield entertain Yeovil Town at the Technique Stadium today (5.20pm KO).
The Spireites are without a win in four games and Paul Cook is still searching for his first victory as manager.
Yeovil Town are 13th in the league table and will be out for revenge after the Blues won 2-0 at Huish Park in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.
Our reporter Liam Norclfife is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Yeovil Town: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:32
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Yeovil Town (5.20pm KO)
- One change for Chesterfield as Jeff King returns from suspension to replace Tyrone Williams.
- Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Kerr, Williams, Khan, Rowley, Denton.
- Spireites 2nd; Glovers 13th
Former Spireites Grant Smith and Adi Yussuf start for Yeovil
Chesterfield team news confirmed - one change
(I think 4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley.
Subs: Kerr, Williams, Khan, Rowley, Denton.
Classy tribute
Liam’s arrived
Don’t forget
That today’s kick’s off is 5.20pm.
Our thoughts are with them all
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for just the one change from the midweek defeat to Wrexham with Jeff King, who is back from a three-match ban, returning in place of Tyrone Williams.
(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Maguire, Grimes, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Kerr, Khan, Rowley, Denton.
Yeovil’s team news
Striker Olufela Olomola is ‘unlikely’ to be included in the squad due to an injury he sustained against Maidenhead United on Tuesday evening, according to Yeovil boss Darren Sarll.
Max Hunt remains sidelined.
Dale Gorman is suspended.