Chesterfield v Yeovil Town LIVE: Early team news, predicted line-up, odds and referee
After three away games Chesterfield are back on home soil as they host struggling Yeovil Town (3pm KO).
The Spireites have climbed to fourth after back-to-back wins, while today’s visitors are fifth from bottom after one win in eight.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v Yeovil Town: LIVE UPDATES
Paul Cook is not one for changing a winning team so we’ll go for an unchanged line-up.
(4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford; Williams, Grimes; Maguire; Oldaker, Akinola; Uchegbulam, Mandeville, Colclough; McCallum.
Subs: Palmer, King, Banks, Dallas, Quigley.
Armando Dobra is edging closer to a return from a hamstring injury but is unlikely to be fit today, according to Danny Webb.
Dobra took part in some fitness work at Southend on Tuesday night so we could seen him back soon.
Akwasi Asante remains out with a groin injury,
There is likely to be a pitch inspection this morning to determine whether or not this match goes ahead.
There was one yesterday lunchtime but the Spireites said it may be subject to another inspection on the morning of the game.
Volunteers cleared snow off the pitch yesterday and the club has asked for the same again today from 7am.
Yeovil are also the lowest scorers in the National League with just 29 goals.
They don’t concede that many either, though, and they have actually conceded fewer goals than Chesterfield. Yeovil have let in 38 in, while the Spireites have shipped in 43.
Mark Cooper’s men have only won two of their last 10 league games, including three draws.
Having said that, so have the Spireites!
Both sides have collected just nine points from their last 10 fixtures.
The Glovers have won just one of 15 games on the road this season, with seven draws and seven defeats.
It means they have the fourth worst away record in the division.
Referee: Dean Watson
Assistant referee: Thomas Cooke
Assistant referee: Martin Chester
Fourth official: Joe Woolmer