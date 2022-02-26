Chesterfield v Yeovil Town LIVE: Early team news, Spireiites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off

“The fact we’re always in games at the moment is good for us. When you look at our longest winning run this year, we’ve always had to play a mix of players.

“We’ve played a left-back in midfield most of the year in Jordan Barnett and he’s been a revelation.

“At the moment we’re one loss in six, but we’re only one win in six. We’re on a fine knife-edge now and we can tip one way or the other.