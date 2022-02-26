Chesterfield v Yeovil Town LIVE: Early team news, Spireiites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield entertain Yeovil Town at the Technique Stadium today (5.20pm KO).
The Spireites are without a win in four games and Paul Cook is still searching for his first victory as manager.
Yeovil Town are 13th in the league table and will be out for revenge after the Blues won 2-0 at Huish Park in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.
- Spireites 2nd; Glovers 13th
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for just the one change from the midweek defeat to Wrexham with Jeff King, who is back from a three-match ban, returning in place of Tyrone Williams.
(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Maguire, Grimes, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Kerr, Khan, Rowley, Denton.
Yeovil’s team news
Striker Olufela Olomola is ‘unlikely’ to be included in the squad due to an injury he sustained against Maidenhead United on Tuesday evening, according to Yeovil boss Darren Sarll.
Max Hunt remains sidelined.
Dale Gorman is suspended.
Yeovil manager Darren Sarll:
“The fact we’re always in games at the moment is good for us. When you look at our longest winning run this year, we’ve always had to play a mix of players.
“We’ve played a left-back in midfield most of the year in Jordan Barnett and he’s been a revelation.
“At the moment we’re one loss in six, but we’re only one win in six. We’re on a fine knife-edge now and we can tip one way or the other.
“With how this group of players has come together, despite their age and the big turn around in the summer, I’ve got nothing but admiration for the group.”
Yeovil’s last win
Came six matches ago, a 1-0 away win at Woking on January 29.
And although they are yet to taste victory since then, they have collected creditable points at Eastleigh and Maidenhead United in their last two matches which shows they can be a tough nut to crack on the road.
Yeovil’s top goalscorer
Is still Joe Quigley, who is obviously now at the Spireites.
He scored seven in 18 in the league for the Glovers.
The striker could face his former club today - and what a time it would be to get his first goal for Town.
After him, it’s former Spireite Adi Yussuf who has bagged six goals this season.
How Yeovil do on their travels
Despite Yeovil’s mid-table position they do have a good away record.
P13 W6 D3 L5 Pts 21
(Seventh best record in the league).
Match odds
Chesterfield: 8/11
Draw: 5/2
Yeovil: 16/5
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: WDDLL
Yeovil: DDLDD