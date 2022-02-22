Chesterfield v Wrexham LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from big National League clash
Chesterfield are aiming to get their promotion push back on track when they face promotion rivals Wrexham tonight (7.45pm KO).
The second-placed Spireites are winless in three and are six points behind league leaders Stockport County.
Tonight’s opponents are seventh but will go within three points of Town with a win this evening.
Blues boss Paul Cook has a limited squad to choose from,
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Wrexham (7.45pm KO)
- (3-4-1-2) Loach; Williams, Grimes, Maguire; Miller, Kellermann, Whelan, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Quigley. Subs: Wharton, Kerr, Khan, Rowley, Denton.
- Three changes for Chesterfield tonight as Maguire, Miller and Whelan replace Kerr, Weston and McCourt
- Spireites 2nd; Wrexham 7th
How Wrexham will line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
Three changes for Chesterfield tonight as Laurence Maguire, Calvin Miller and Tom Whelan replace Fraser Kerr, the suspended Curtis Weston and the injured Jak McCourt.
(3-4-1-2) Loach; Williams, Grimes, Maguire; Miller, Kellermann, Whelan, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Quigley.
Subs: Wharton, Kerr, Khan, Rowley, Denton.
Grimes back into the middle of three-man defence then.
Maguire starts after missing the last four due to injury.
Miller out wide with Kellermann central.
Whelan’s (second) full debut for the Spireites.
Rowley back on the bench.
Paul Mullin
Wrexham’s top scorer is suspended for this one as he completes a four-match ban.
They are making a documentary on Wrexham's season.
Tonight’s referee
Is Garreth Rhodes. He was the referee for the 1-1 draw against Halifax earlier in the season.
Assistant referee: Danny Guest Assistant referee: Jamie Cann Fourth official: Richard Eley
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson:
“We are really looking forward to it. It is great to go into with three points from the weekend.
“These are the games that you want to be involved.
“It was a very tight, competitive game earlier in the season and I expect tomorrow night to be no different.
“It is pretty difficult to second guess how Paul Cook is going to set the team up so we have got to concentrate on how we can be most effective.”
Have sold-out their entire away allocation of 1,800 tonight so it should it be a cracking atmosphere.
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for three changes with Laurence Maguire, Tom Whelan and Saidou Khan replacing the injured Jak McCourt, suspended Curtis Weston and striker Joe Quigley.
The Spireites are down to the bare bones with nine players injured and two suspended so Paul Cook’s options are limited.
Maguire coming in would allow Grimes to play in the middle of the back three which I think is very important.
Moving Williams out to the right would mean Kellermann could play centrally where he is better suited. He might have to play the holding role tonight with Whelan box-to-box.
Quigley dropping to the bench would allow Khan to play alongside Mandeville in the number 10 positions behind Asante.
(3-4-2-1) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Maguire; Williams, Whelan, Kellermann, Whittle; Khan, Mandeville; Asante. Subs: Minter, Miller, Rowley, Quigley, Denton.