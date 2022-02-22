Chesterfield v Wrexham LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from big National League clash

I’m going for three changes with Laurence Maguire, Tom Whelan and Saidou Khan replacing the injured Jak McCourt, suspended Curtis Weston and striker Joe Quigley.

The Spireites are down to the bare bones with nine players injured and two suspended so Paul Cook’s options are limited.

Maguire coming in would allow Grimes to play in the middle of the back three which I think is very important.

Moving Williams out to the right would mean Kellermann could play centrally where he is better suited. He might have to play the holding role tonight with Whelan box-to-box.

Quigley dropping to the bench would allow Khan to play alongside Mandeville in the number 10 positions behind Asante.